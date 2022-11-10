Five ways to know if you are site-ready for a cloud PBX

In the world of business, first impressions and efficiency matter. Your telephone system is often the first point of contact between your company and a prospective client, so it's important to make sure it is up to standard. PBX systems are also often crucial to the internal functioning of a company by connecting employees and facilitating communications with clients.

A cloud PBX is accessible over a cloud-based IP network. By using a cloud hosted PBX system, you can make and receive phone calls via IP phones and softphones installed on your mobile phone or desktop, and the voice traffic is routed via an internet network using VOIP technology.

A cloud or hosted PBX is simply a business phone system that is physically hosted offsite, meaning that the only hardware housed within the business are the phones being used. A big advantage of hosted PBX solutions is that they offer a wide range of features that are usually only available on enterprise-level traditional telephone systems. If you need access to features such as voicemail-to-email, auto-attendant, call forwarding or call recording, then a hosted PBX solution could be right for you.

However, before you make the switch to a hosted PBX solution, it's important to make sure that your site is ready for it.

Five ways to know if your site is ready for a cloud PBX

1. Do you have a reliable internet connection?

The first thing you need to consider when thinking about making the switch to a hosted PBX solution is your business' internet connection . A hosted PBX system relies on having a strong and reliable internet connection in order to work optimally.

The best type of internet connection would be a high-speed fibre connection; however, depending on your location, LTE connections may provide a suitable alternative and where LTE is not available, a wireless connection would be your best option.

2. Is your bandwidth sufficient for VOIP?

You will need to know how much data the current network can handle as VOIP makes use of the internet to make and receive calls. Also, you need to take into account any other applications that might be using the network at the same time as the hosted PBX system (eg, video conferencing).

For the best call quality, we recommend having speeds of at least 10mbps download and 5mbps upload speed. Better yet would be a dedicated voice router or channel that is not shared with data.

3. Do you have cabling and network points?

If you are thinking about moving to a hosted PBX solution, then it is important to consider the cabling and network points that are available at your businesses premises. Although the system is hosted in the cloud, it will still require access to an ethernet connection in order to connect to physical handsets, if that is what you will be using.

If you’d prefer a cable-free system, there are some modern options to consider. You can opt for wireless headsets that run off software on a computer, smartphone app or WiFi phones that connect via the local wireless network. Wireless phone systems have developed markedly over the past three years and are becoming a leading choice for businesses wanting a quick, out-of-the-box install without the need to cable premises.[1]

4. Hardware – are your existing phone systems compatible?

If you want to use your existing handsets, they will need to be IP/VOIP phones that are compatible with a hosted PBX system. Some of the IP phone brands that can be used include: Snom, Yealink, Grandstream and Flying Voice.

5. Consider your current PBX – what you have and why you are looking to change?

An important question that any PBX service provider will ask is what your current telephony solution is and why you are looking to change. You should consider the following questions to get an idea of what you have, what you need and what solution will best suit your business.

In terms of your infrastructure, consider:

Do you have an existing IP connection?

What type of connection (fibre/LTE) and what speed is the connection?

Do you have any existing networking/cabling?

If you have a current service provider, consider the following questions:

What service are they currently providing?

What sort of contract and billing rates are you currently committed to?

What aspects are you happy with?

What aspects are you unhappy with?

You should also consider any existing hardware you have:

What system do you currently have?

What are your usage requirements and can this solution meet your needs?

Are you renting your current hardware or do you own it outright?

If you are renting, what is the remaining term on your contract?

