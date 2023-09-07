BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Webinar to help enterprises fight off DDOS attacks

Christopher Tredger
By Christopher Tredger, Portals editor
Johannesburg, 07 Sep 2023
Sub-Saharan Africa continues to experience DDoS attacks, according to Cloudflare.
IT service management company Cloudflare, in partnership with ITWeb, will host a webinar on 19 September to advise organisations on how to deal with distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks.

Cloudflare says threat actor groups have been targeting organisations in Sub-Saharan Africa, adding that the surge in Killnet, REvil, and Anonymous Sudan attacks reflects a busy quarter within the DDOS realm.

The webinar is aimed at senior cyber security decision-makers and will provide them with best practices to detect and mitigate DDOS risk.

Attendees will learn about a new generation of botnets that leverage HTTP/2 and cloud computing infrastructure to launch massive attacks, why state-level capabilities are becoming increasingly common.

Cloudflare cyber security expert and senior solutions engineer, Nupoor Chavan, will cover current and emerging DDOS trends impacting the region.

Together with Chad Toerien, Sub-Saharan Africa lead, Chavan will also demonstrate how to get ahead of DDOS threats, and detail international best practices.

After the presentations, senior tech journalst and ITWeb Brainstorm contributor James Francis will facilitate a Q & A with Cloudflare experts.

For more information and to register, click here.

