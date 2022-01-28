Learners can upgrade maths, science matric results

The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) in Gqeberha is inviting class of 2021 learners that want to improve their mathematics and physical science results to enrol in its programme.

The Coega maths and science programme (MSP) targets matriculants from previously disadvantaged backgrounds who want to improve their high school pass rate in these two subjects.

One of the requirements for learners to be considered to participate in the MSP is full completion of grade 12, passing all subjects except maths and science (in which they need to have scored above 20%), notes a statement.

“Over the years, the programme has recorded impressive results, affording many young people the opportunity to upgrade their matric results in mathematics and physical science and enrol for their study course of choice,” says CDC CEO Khwezi Tiya.

The 2021 National Senior Certificate exam results released last week revealed improvement in the maths pass rate, increasing from 65.8% in 2020, to 69% in 2021. However, the science results indicated a slight dip from 75.5% in 2020 to 74.7% in 2021.

Maths and science are seen as two subjects crucial to the ICT sector’s potential skills pool.

According to CDC, the MSP has seen a steady increase in applications since its inception in 2013, resulting in more learners pursuing studies in science, engineering and technology.

“Learners must submit their statement of matric results as well as a copy of their South African identity document. Classes will start in the month of February and continue through to October, daily from Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm,” notes Eldon September, CDC physical science facilitator.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of participants will be limited to only 100 learners, and preference will be given to residents of Nelson Mandela Bay.”

Applications can be submitted by hand at the Coega Human Capital Solutions front gate in Zone 4 of the Coega SEZ in Gqeberha, or via e-mail to eldon.september@coega.co.za.

Enrolment for this year’s programme closes on 11 February.