Suspected thief nabbed with R250K worth of ICT equipment

Some of the suspected stolen property recovered. Picture source: SAPS Twitter.

A suspected thief has been arrested with ICT equipment worth about R250 000.

In a statement, the South African Police Service (SAPS) says its members' swift reaction and good communication between stations in different districts made the successful arrest of the suspect with alleged stolen property possible.

According to SAPS, at about 16:55 on 30 August, Steynsburg SAPS received information from Hofmeyer SAPS about a suspicious vehicle, a maroon Dodge, that had already passed through the town.



Members of Steynsburg then immediately rushed out and, about 10km from Steynsburg, noticed the suspicious vehicle. A chase commenced and the vehicle came to a standstill, say the police.



SAPS notes that a 38-year-old suspect was arrested and a large quantity of computers, including screens, boxes, keyboards, laptops and fax/copy machines with an estimated value of R250 000, was confiscated from his vehicle.



The police say the suspect was not in a position to provide any proof of purchase of the equipment.

ITWeb recently reported that Gauteng schools have become soft targets for organised crime syndicates dealing in ICT equipment.

SAPS notes it is alleged the suspect was travelling from Gqeberha on his way to Bloemfontein.



A case of possession of suspected stolen property was opened and he will appear on 2 September at the Steynsburg Magistrates’ Court.



Acting district commissioner brigadier Rudolph Adolph commended the members for the swift reaction and recovery of the stolen property.