Electric minibus taxi trial in the works in SA

Stellenbosch University (SU) researchers and a team of companies will conduct a trial to investigate and advance the feasibility of an electric minibus taxi in South African conditions.

This comes as more countries and companies commit to zero-net carbon emissions goals.

Comprising of GoMetro, MiX Telematics, HSW, ACDC Dynamics and various entities within SU’s faculty of engineering, as well as its Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, the demonstrator project will test production vehicle models in SA in 2023.

The team will conduct “rigorous and extensive” testing in and around the town of Stellenbosch, as well as hold an educational roadshow in all nine provinces during the course of 2023, according to a statement.

So far, a number of viable electric minibus taxi models from various markets have been identified, the first of which will be on South African shores by the end of the year.

The acceptance and practicality of the model will be extensively tested with taxi owners and drivers, in order to identify the use-cases and conditions where an electric taxi would make the most sense.

“Taxi drivers and owners are very interested and intrigued by the idea of an electric minibus taxi, and are constantly asking us when the first electric minibus taxi will arrive on our shores,” says GoMetro CEO Justin Coetzee.

“We have built valuable relationships with a large number of taxi associations, and the ever-increasing fuel price is a massive concern among owners, drivers and riders alike, as there does not seem to be any relief in sight. The industry has long acknowledged that business as usual will not suffice − and that change is required, especially after the effects of COVID-19.”

It’s noted the aim of testing different models over the coming months is to establish which vehicle will be best suited to the South African public transport industry, and what spectrum of operations are conducive to the vehicles’ range capabilities.

In addition to testing the vehicle itself, the project team wants to engage with the automotive sector and policymakers to encourage proactive discussions with government around the reduction of duties and the promotion of the adoption of electric vehicles in the transport sector.

“We have seen the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles increasing exponentially in Europe, and so look forward to learning how we can support these solutions in the South African context,” comments Catherine Lewis, executive VP of technology at MiX Telematics.

Professor Thinus Booysen, research chair in the internet of things at Stellenbosch University and lead of the team of testing experts, indicates the electric minibus taxi will be showcased at the SU campus.

“The informal taxi sector must transform to EVs [electric vehicles], but little is known about their energy requirements. This unknown is overshadowed by our energy scarcity and coal dependence on the electricity supply side. This collaborative project will ensure we are prepared for and carefully manage this exciting transition.”

EV sales have increased substantially across the globe. In SA, however, the local market has seen much slower growth.

The global EV outlook report shows SA’s EV market reached a total of 1 559 units at the beginning of 2022.

The electric minibus taxi research project aims to advance e-mobility development locally, says the project team.