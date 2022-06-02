SA women invited to apply for cyber security scholarship

Cyber security awareness training firm KnowBe4 has partnered with the Centre for Cyber Safety and Education to introduce the KnowBe4 Women of Colour in Cyber Security Scholarship in SA.

According to a statement, the programme is aimed at helping to accelerate gender and ethnic diversity in the local cyber security industry.

As of 2021, women make up only 9% of cyber security professionals on the continent of Africa, according to information security firm SANS Institute.

Additionally, the unemployment rate in the first quarter of 2022 was at 34.5% in SA, according to Statistics South Africa.

The recipients of this award will receive a scholarship valued at R110 000 from KnowBe4, as well as an IT security certification (ISC)2 education package.

Applicants will be scored in three categories: passion, merit and financial need.

“This new scholarship is part of a broader effort by KnowBe4 to drive opportunities that help to create more diversity throughout the cyber security workforce in South Africa and beyond,” says Anna Collard, SVP of content strategy and evangelist for KnowBe4 Africa.

“We are grateful for our partnership with the Centre for Cyber Safety and Education to provide this scholarship and are looking forward to selecting very deserving recipients.”

Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organisations address the human element of cyber security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics.

The company says its security awareness training and simulated phishing platform has been used by more than 50 000 organisations around the globe.

The application process closes on 19 September. For more information on how to apply, visit the Centre for Cyber Safety and Education website.