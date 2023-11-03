Let AI enhance your customer interactions.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer just a buzzword; it's now a tangible force transforming the way businesses operate. On 8 November 2023, join The CRM Team for a compelling webinar titled: "AI for everyone: Copilot makes it possible," where we will explore the practical steps to integrate AI into your organisation. This event is your gateway to a world where AI enhances customer interactions, fine-tunes business applications and optimises the entire customer journey.

AI has the potential to reshape the business landscape, revolutionising the way we work. During this exclusive webinar, we will demonstrate how AI, including ChatGPT, can revolutionise customer interactions and streamline internal processes. The possibilities are boundless, and we'll shed light on the role of AI-powered chatbots in boosting customer engagement and support.

We'll explore the synergy of AI within the Microsoft ecosystem, with a specific focus on Copilot. You'll gain insights into where Copilot fits within the Microsoft ecosystem and its remarkable compatibility with Dynamics 365. The webinar will illustrate how Copilot enhances Viva Sales, Customer Service, Customer Insights and Marketing, elevating your customer journey to new heights.

AI within Dynamics 365 is a game-changer. It's not just about supercharging your sales, customer service and marketing strategies, it's also about harnessing the potential of AI-driven insights for data-driven decisions and exceptional customer experiences. In this webinar, we'll provide a detailed exploration of the impact of AI within Dynamics 365.

Integrating AI into your business operations may seem complex, but it doesn't have to be. We're here to guide you through the process, step by step. You'll gain clarity on enabling AI, including Copilot, in your existing Microsoft stack. Moreover, we'll shed light on the cost implications and the return on investment (ROI) when incorporating AI into your business operations. It's about understanding the real value AI can bring to your organisation.

This webinar is your opportunity to unlock the potential of AI for everyone. Whether you're aiming to enhance customer interactions, optimise business applications or embark on an AI-driven journey within the Microsoft stack, this event is your chance to gain insights and take practical steps.

Date: 8 November 2023

Time: 10am

Location: Online

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to explore the AI landscape. Register now and embark on a journey into the future of business operations with Copilot as your trusted partner. AI is no longer a distant dream; it's a reality. Join us and make it a part of your organisation's success story. Register today!

