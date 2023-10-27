Print for less with Xerox MPS
How Xerox Managed Print Services helps you control print costs.
Cost control is a perennial challenge for all organisations. Every line of business wants to reduce spending – without compromising on vital factors like productivity, customer service and innovation.
IT is a major focus of cost-control initiatives, because technology advances continually bring new opportunities to save. But one aspect of IT is often overlooked as an area for cost saving potential: the print environment.
