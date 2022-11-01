Top ICT tenders: Telecoms gains

It’s an interesting selection of top tenders this week, as the telecommunications sector experiences a rare surge in interest. There’s also a strong showing by national government, bucking the trend of a quiet week before and after national budget presentations in Parliament.

Broadband Infraco kicks off the telecoms interest with a request for certified and accredited SMMEs to join a panel to install internet protocol (IP) and transmission equipment on its behalf. This panel will work closely with original equipment manufacturers to install network equipment as part of the roll out of various projects, the company says.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) follows with an advertisement for the implementation of phase III of the Gauteng Broadband Network (GBN) project. This contract will see the successful bidder manage, operate and maintain the GBN end-to-end and expand the current network over a period of three years.

Another request from SITA sees the agency inviting proposals for the renewal of maintenance and support of its Netscout next-generation network.

The Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company (ATNS) rounds off the telecommunications requests with a call for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an ATS message switching system, consisting of an aeronautical message handling system and an aeronautical fixed telecommunication network. The main system will be deployed at OR Tambo International Airport and will also establish a disaster recovery system and a training and evaluation system at its Aviation Training Academy.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

ATNS is also advertising for an experienced service provider for the development and piloting of a runway occupancy alerting system using artificial intelligence and speech recognition at a simulated and operational environment.

The Department of Tourism requires a suitable service provider for the development of a tourism skills and employment portal.

The Department of Basic Education is looking for a service provider, or a consortium of service providers, to provide it with the basic minimum resources for coding and robotics for grades 7 to 9, over a period of two years.

The Department of Public Service and Administration is calling for business process mapping of its compliance monitoring processes.



Eskom requires information security and data analytics training for its group IT department over a period of three years on an ‘as and when’ required basis.



Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality is advertising for an energy management systems solution for its facilities.

Broadband Infraco SOC

The company wishes to appoint a panel of certified and accredited SMMEs to install IP and transmission equipment on its behalf for a period of 36 months on an “as and when required basis”.

Tender no: INF/TEN: 0294

Information: Vuyelwa Duduma, Tel: 072 848 3504 E-mail: Vuyelwa.Duduma@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Nov 2022

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is looking for a service provider for the implementation of phase III of the Gauteng Broadband Network (GBN) project to manage, operate and maintain the GBN end-to-end install base, including the expansion of the current network for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Nov – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2679-2022

Information: Mogau Sebothoma, Tel: (012) 482 2006, E-mail: mogau.sebothoma@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Nov 2022

The agency also wishes to appoint a service provider for the renewal of Netscout-NGN maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2597/2022

Information: Portia Mphela, Tel: (012) 482 2754, E-mail: Portia.Mphela@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Nov 2022

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company

ATNS is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an ATS message switching system (AMSS) consisting of an aeronautical message handling system (AMHS) and an aeronautical fixed telecommunication network (AFTN), with the main system to be deployed at OR Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg). The project will also establish a disaster recovery system (to be deployed in the FAOR SSS building) and a training and evaluation system at the ATNS ATA (ATNS Aviation Training Academy).

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 Nov – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: ATNS/TPQ/RPF045/22.23/ AMHS-AFTN REPLACEMENT

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: NokuthulaSa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Dec 2022

The company is also looking for an experienced service provider for the development and piloting of a runway occupancy alerting system (ROAST) using artificial intelligence (AI) and speech recognition at a simulated and operational environment.

Compulsory briefing: 4 Nov – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: ATNS/TPQ/RPF045/22.23/ AMHS-AFTN REPLACEMENT

Information: Charles Sekgobela, Tel: (011) 607 1282, E-mail: CharlesS@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Nov 2022

Department of Tourism

The national department is looking for a suitable service provider for the development of a tourism skills and employment portal, including a sentiments analysis module.

Tender no: DM143/22

Information: Dipuo Masemola, Tel: (012) 444 6258, E-mail: dmasemola@tourism.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2022

Department of Basic Education

A service provider, or a consortium of service providers, is sought to provide the department with the basic minimum resources for coding and robotics for grades 7 to 9, over a period of two years, including a three-day centralised face-to-face training session for selected coding and robotics officials on the utilisation of resources.

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 Nov

Tender no: DBE181

Information: Sipho, Tel: (012) 357 3268, E-mail: bandas@dws.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Nov 2022

Department of Public Service and Administration

The national department is looking for a service provider to conduct business process mapping of its compliance monitoring processes.

Tender no: DPSA005/2022

Information: Lorraine Masenya, Tel: (012) 336 1126, E-mail: lorraine@dpsa.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Nov 2022

Eskom

The utility is advertising for the provision of information security and data analytics training for group IT for a period of three years on an ‘as and when’ required basis.

Non-compulsory briefing: 15 Nov – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP1432CX-R-1

Information: Spha Madondo, Tel: (011) 516 7994, E-mail: Madondst@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Nov 2022

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KZN municipality is looking for an energy management systems solution installation at its facilities.

Tender no: 1X-3868

Information: Technical: Thulebona Memela, Tel: (031) 311 9850. General: Ndoda Mthembu, Tel: (031) 322 7188, E-mail: ndoda.mthembu@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Nov 2022

