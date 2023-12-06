Cyber security culture survey goes live

Anna Collard, SVP of content strategy and evangelist, KnowBe4 Africa.

An ITWeb survey on cyber security culture, being conducted in partnership with KnowBe4, has gone live.

KnowBe4 defines security culture as ‘the ideas, customs, and social behaviours of a group that influence its security’.

Anna Collard, SVP of content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa, says: “The objective of this, the second ITWeb and KnowBe4 security culture survey, is to gain insight into the state or perception of cyber security culture among South African organisations and to identify any trends or changes since the initial survey on this topic ran in 2021.”

With the advancements in generative AI, both defenders and adversaries have upped their game considerably since this survey ran for the first time, Collard says. This has led to heightened reliance on human intervention to detect and respond to increasingly automated and sophisticated social engineering attacks.

“Security culture has become a critical cornerstone of organisations' cyber defence. The expected increase in cyber extortion crime as well as the sophistication in social engineering tactics means that improving security culture beyond just basic employee security awareness training has become even more important as we prepare for 2024,” she says.

With this survey we to uncover how South African organisations are prioritising human risks, how they currently manage and measure their security culture.

We also look into the efficacy of security awareness and culture programs, prompting respondents to rate perceived challenges hindering these initiatives. Finally, we seek to uncover how important security culture is to the business, as well as its clients and customers.

Have your say

We encourage you to set aside a few minutes of your time to participate in the survey, and stand a chance to win a lucky draw prize, a Takealot voucher to the value of R5 000. The detailed results of the survey, along with the prize-winners name, will be published on ITWeb.

The survey outcomes will also be unpacked at an upcoming webinar on cyber security culture. Respondents who agree to further contact by KnowBe4 will receive an invitation to attend the webinar.

Complete the survey here to play your role in compiling this cyber security culture trends report.