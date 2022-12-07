Woodridge College readies learners for 4IR future

From left: Siegfried Lokotsch, operations director at Jendamark Automation; incoming Woodridge College head girl Hannah Praetorius; head boy Buzwe Pango; and headmaster Derek Bradley.

Eastern Cape-based independent school Woodridge College’s newly-established edtech centre aims to provide a curriculum that produces innovative problem-solvers.

This is according to Woodridge Trust chairperson Andrea Puggia, noting the new centre is in line with the school’s strategic plan, commissioned 18 months ago.

In addition, it aims to ensure Woodridge has the infrastructure to meet the strategic needs of the school, says Puggia. “This project embodies both goals and it is most gratifying to see the strategic plan being integrated into the fabric of the school.”

The Woodridge Innovation & Technology Centre officially opened a week ago, with a focus on readying pupils for the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

According to Woodridge College, the centre features the latest 4IR technologies, to give learners a hands-on, practical experience in working with collaborative robots, coding and programming, 3D printing and modelling, artificial intelligence, the internet of things and drone piloting.

Tech company Jendamark Automation collaborated with the school to provide the equipment and ongoing tech support.

“Exposing pupils to this type of advanced and integrated technology, which is focused on the 4IR, will give them the skills and competitive-edge when entering university, or joining the workforce,” says Woodridge College headmaster Derek Bradley.

Nicholas Kock, Woodridge College deputy headmaster and head of the IT department, says the centre’s curriculum will supplement the school’s digital programme offering.

“In addition to our IT, CAT and computer literacy programmes that we currently offer in our existing computer labs, the new tech centre allows us to implement 4IR technologies and 21st century skills.”

Kock notes these skills include problem-solving, computational thinking, awareness of the social and ethical issues around technology, as well as its responsible use.

“Our children are extremely fortunate that we have partnered with Jendamark, as this is an organisation that is using the latest technology in their production lines and their research and development.”

He reveals the curriculum offered through the centre will be part of the grade eight and nine curriculum. “The senior grades will have an opportunity to participate in aspects, such as drone flying, robotics and 3D printing, which we will offer as part of our clubs/cultural programme.

“The venue will also be used by other subjects, such as visual arts, social and natural sciences and mathematics, as well as music, and we envisage this space will be used all the time.”

As to whether the centre will only be accessible Woodridge College learners, Kock states: “We are looking at using our centre as part of our social responsibility and outreach to our immediate and surrounding underprivileged students. We will certainly expose some of our general staff’s children – who are not Woodridge pupils – to our programme.”

Incoming Woodridge College head girl Hannah Praetorius and head boy Buzwe Pango interact with the 4IR technologies available at the centre.

While keeping a curriculum up-to-date with the rapid revolution of the working world was challenging, a focus on skills development was key to navigating change, states Dr Catherine Logie, Woodridge deputy head for academics.

“If one has a curriculum which not only focuses on content but also on skills, then the content becomes a means to an end, and pupils are able to adapt and learn as environments change. Having partners outside the fields of education gives teachers the opportunity to learn new things and adapt their lessons.

“A tech centre is not just about coding or robotics, but is about having a space which is equipped differently from a standard classroom where pupils and teachers can explore parts of the curriculum. Already, the physical sciences department is looking at how they can utilise the space and some of the equipment for expanding their practical work on motion. The new centre will generate renewed excitement around learning.”

Jendamark operations director Siegfried Lokotsch notes his company decided to partner with Woodridge College as it shared the view that learning should take place through practical experience, not just classroom theory.

“We have a passion for education and have a long-term vision to provide relevant learning and edtech to pupils. While there is a rise in demand from parents for schools to offer robotics and programming, we also realised they don’t really understand what it’s all about. So, we are also trying to educate parents and children about the real-world relevance and possibilities of 4IR.”

Lokotsch indicates that if the Woodridge pilot proves to be a success, the company hopes to replicate the model in the future.