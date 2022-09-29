Altron Karabina wins two prestigious awards at 2022 MS Partner Awards

Altron Karabina, a leading technology solutions provider across Africa and the Middle East, has gained further industry recognition at the 2022 Microsoft Partner Awards, where it secured the prestigious Industry Solutions Delivery Partner of the Year Award and the Data & Analytics Partner of the Year Award.

In addition, the company was a finalist in the Azure Infrastructure Partner of the Year and Commercial Partner of the Year Awards.

Incredibly, this is the 17th consecutive year in which Altron Karabina has won the Data & Analytics accolade, highlighting the company's understanding of the challenges that its customers face on the road to digital transformation and the ability to deliver innovation that matters.

“It really is amazing for Altron Karabina to be recognised as the leading Microsoft Data & Analytics partner in the country again. We have an incredibly talented team and I’m really proud of each of them for the huge effort they put in to ensure our customers receive great value from the analytics solutions we deliver,” says Paul Morgan, Head: Data, Analytics and AI at Altron Karabina.



Altron Karabina congratulates all the Microsoft Partners who submitted, as well as all the finalists and category winners for the outstanding work, effort and achievements in the last financial year.



“I am so proud of our team Altron Karabina. These awards represent the culmination of the last 18 months of our turnaround and will form the foundation of our work for the next six to 12 months. This team continues to work tirelessly to drive value for our customers. The partnership with Microsoft has been incredible and to receive two prestigious awards last night was just testament to the great work the teams are doing. Seventeen years in a row for the data award is an amazing achievement. Congratulations also to all the other partners in our ecosystem. Let’s keep building,” says Collin Govender, Managing Director at Altron Karabina.

As an industry leader and software specialist, Altron Karabina provides solutions that span the three Microsoft clouds of Azure, Dynamics 365 and Office 365 delivering on data, analytics and AI, business applications for CRM and ERP, the Azure Core, as well as the digital workplace.

We lead our customers through the digital transformation journey based on our decades of experience and best practice – both from within Altron Karabina and with our strategic partner Microsoft – to ensure that the advice, guidance and execution are both sound and industry gold standard.



Delivering innovation that matters is at the heart of Altron Karabina’s purpose and partners with its customers to ensure that it provides client focused outcomes, transformative leadership and operational excellence on a journey to become a highly differentiated technology solutions provider.