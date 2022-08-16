Education dept lifts lid on Dinaledi schools initiative

While it’s been labelled a “failure” in the past, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has noted the gains made to advance maths, science and technology teaching and learning as a result of its Dinaledi schools project.

In a written parliamentary response, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) says 485 schools have been supplied with subject-specific computer hardware and related software as part of the project.

The DBE further reveals that 232 technical and agricultural schools’ workshop tools, machinery, equipment and consumables for technology subjects have been repaired, maintained and/or replaced in accordance with the minimum specifications.

Says the DBE: “1 256 public school laboratories have been supplied with apparatus and consumables for maths, science and technology subjects in accordance with the minimum specifications, including coding and robotics kits.”

Initiated in 2005, the Dinaledi schools were established under the DBE’s mathematics, science and technology educationnational strategy, with the aim to boost the maths and science pass rates in select public schools.

Over 500 learning institutions were designated Dinaledi schools across SA.

The primary objective is to ensure the schools are supported to significantly increase the participation and performance of learners in maths and science, and ultimately increase the number of students entering the engineering and ICT fields.

According to the DBE, it decided to merge the Dinaledi schools grant and technical secondary schools recapitalisation conditional grant, following a review in 2015.

The move led to the introduction of the mathematics, science and technology conditional grant, to further strengthen the number of learners taking maths, science and technology subjects, improve the success rates in the subjects and improve teachers’ capabilities.

Turning to learner support, the department states 50 000 learners registered for participation in mathematics, science and technology Olympiads/fairs/expos and other events based on a structured annual calendar.

In the case of teacher support, the DBE reveals 1 500 participants have attended specific structured training and orientation for teachers and subject advisors in subject content and teaching methodologies on CAPS for electrical, civil and mechanical technology, technical mathematics, and technical sciences.

It concludes that 1 000 teachers and subject advisors have also attended targeted and structured training in teaching methodologies and subject content for maths, physical, life, natural and agricultural sciences, technology, computer applications technology, information technology, agricultural management and technology subjects.