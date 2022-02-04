Obscure Technologies and vendor partner, Palo Alto Networks, to join list of sponsors for Dimension Data Pro-Am

Obscure Technologies – cyber security expert specialising in the brokering of best-of-breed security solutions throughout Africa – has announced it will, in collaboration with global security leader and vendor partner, Palo Alto Networks, be the sole sponsor of the Thursday evening event at the forthcoming prestigious 2022 Dimension Data Pro-Am scheduled to take place between 9 and 13 February.

Mark Jackman, Head of the Palo Alto Networks Business Unit, Obscure Technologies.

Palo Alto Networks is a global security innovator in next-generation firewalls and was recognised as a world leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant, for the tenth time in a row. Palo Alto Networks’ focus is to make each day safer for its customers through its intelligent network security solutions that aim to protect organisations from ever-emerging threats.

The Dimension Data Pro-Am is a unique four-day Sunshine Tour sanctioned golf tournament held on the prestigious Montagu, Outeniqua and The Links golf courses at Fancourt in the Western Cape.

The Dimension Data Pro-Am is one of the principal annual golf tournaments on the Southern African Sunshine Tour. This 26-year-old annual event has successfully brought together Dimension Data’s leading business partners and the finest of South Africa’s professional golfing talent. The tournament will include up to 90 European Challenge Tour professional golfers. The unique format teams up professional and amateur golfers in a four-day, better ball, Pro-Am tournament.

The event comprises three competitions, namely: the 72-hole stroke play (professionals only) and the 72-hole better ball medal (professionals partnering with amateurs) plus the ladies competition that sees amateurs paired with professional lady golfers, competing for the Dimension Data Ladies Pro-Am trophy.

Golfers will play in teams of two, one professional and one amateur, experiencing three of the finest 18-hole golf courses in the country at globally renowned Fancourt.

Mark Jackman, Head of the Palo Alto Networks Business Unit, Obscure Technologies, confirms the company is proud to be a joint sponsor of this exciting high profile event. “The powerful coalition of Obscure Technologies, Palo Alto Networks and Dimension Data means we can bring game-changing cyber security expertise to the cyber security market in South Africa and the SADC region.

“Partnerships like this are leading a new era in cyber security by protecting thousands of enterprises, government and service provider networks from cyber threats,” says Jackman.

Trevor Coetzee, Director Regional Sales – SADC, Palo Alto Networks, adds the company’s Networks Next-Generation Security Platform, in South Africa and the SADC member states, forms part of its strategy to focus on innovation and investment in its partner ecosystem.



