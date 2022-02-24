SovTech acquires UK tech-driven logistics company MACS Software

Innovative custom software development company SovTech has acquired MACS Software, one of the UK's leading independent providers of warehouse management services.

SovTech’s longstanding business relationship with MACS Software led to its acquisition in November 2021, with the intention of catapulting the company’s growth trajectory.

With SovTech’s decade of engineering experience and MACS Software’s tech involvement in the global logistics industry, the partnership allows for the marriage of extensive logistics and software expertise to open the door to tech-driven growth for both parties.

The synergy is coupled with both companies being driven by building longstanding client partnerships, adapting to the ever-changing tech landscape and staying ahead of the growth curve, by making smart, predictive decisions.

When asked about the recent acquisition, CEO of SovTech, Gerald Neves replied: “SovTech has the ability to accelerate the growth of MACS Software into the cloud, and we are excited about partnering with a team that has a 30-year track record of delivering world-class software to their loyal clients."