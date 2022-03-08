Mbalula engages protestors over licence booking system

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula. (Source: Twitter)

As Gauteng driving school operators continue with protest action, transport minister Fikile Mbalula has commited to engage them in seeking amicable solutions to concerns raised over the online drivers’ licence booking system.

Mbalula made the commitment yesterday when he visited driving licence testing centres (DLTCs) in the province, insisting the bouquet of online traffic services introduced has increased efficiency.

The visit by the minister follows a spate of demonstrations by members of the National Driving School Association of SA (NDSASA), who want the system suspended, claiming continuous glitches on the system are affecting their business.

The NDSASA has made a series of demands regarding the system, including the removal of the e-mail address “because not all people who are using the system are having e-mail addresses”.

Last week, the group vowed to close 32 DLTCs in Gauteng. The leaders of NDSASA, led by the organisation’s president Abel Mositsa, visited the stations to ensure all were closed.

Yesterday, Mbalula interacted with NDSASA members in Pretoria and promised to continue engaging with the driving school workers on their concerns.

"We will through an organised process report back to them. They have demands and concerns over the online system; with it they have fewer clients because people opt to use online services.”

The minister also expressed concern over the safety of workers at licensing centres, as protesting driving schools continue to disrupt services in Gauteng.

“In a democratic state, the rule of law states you cannot infringe on the rights of others. Everyone has a right to protest but it should not be at the detriment of the services of the DLTCs.”

However, the minister said online traffic services that were upgraded last month have helped increase efficiency.

“In the 16 days since the online system went live, a total of 3 641 transactions were successfully processed, with a monitory value of about R2 million. Gauteng accounts for the highest number of transactions at 1 827, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 558 and Western Cape at 459 transactions,” the minister said.

The NDSASA’s Mositsa hadn’t responded to ITWeb’s request for comment by the time of publication, while Simon Zwane, RTMC spokesperson, told ITWeb last week that the organisation will continuously make improvements to the system to ensure a better customer experience.

Meanwhile, Mbalula said there will be no further extension on expired licences. Previous extensions of the validity period were meant to address the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 restrictions, he said.

Mbalula said the grace period for the renewal of driving licences ends on 31 March.

“We remain on track to clear the backlog. As on 25 February, we have produced 401 131 driving licence cards, and the backlog which only relates to those who have lodged renewal applications currently stands at 534 807,” the minister said.