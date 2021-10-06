India's LocoNav debuts full-stack fleet solutions in SA

Indian fleet tech company LocoNav has entered the South African market with its range of dashcams and AI-enabled video telematics.

The company is offering its dashcam, advanced video telematics and data solution starting at R8 999 for a three-year period, which it says is 30 to 40% lower than current solutions. SA is one of the first regions where this deal has been introduced.

More than 5 million vehicles globally are currently fitted with LocoNav’s products and services. This offering sees LocoNav enter fast-growing emerging markets such as SA, Australia, and Malaysia, growing its international footprint to more than 30 countries.

The company says due to the high cost of modern technology, more than 250M commercial vehicle owners and drivers in these markets have no access to the technology and solutions they need to run their vehicles efficiently and lower running costs.

LocoNav co-founder Shridhar Gupta says his company aims to democratise access to fleet technology for commercial vehicles in emerging markets. “With our entry in South Africa we aim to provide cost-effective yet state of the art fleet tech solutions to fleet owners and drivers.“

According to Gupta, SA has an average of 14 000 road accident deaths annually - among the highest in the world, and over and above the emotional and mental impact of these tragedies, the economic cost is estimated at R147 billion.

The company’s offering features AI-backed tech that encourages better driving behaviour and driver alertness along with the ability to prevent accidents and save lives. The technology provides fleet owners with data-backed evidence that mitigates liability risks of insurance claims occurring from adverse incidents.

LocoNav’s Advanced Driver Assistance System uses AI powered sensors to warn the driver in real-time of any possible forward collision or lane drifting. The system also offers live video streaming through a dual-channel dashboard camera that faces both the driver and the road.

In addition, it features smart alerts that give the fleet operator immediate notification of dangerous events like harsh braking, speeding, distracted driving or sharp vehicle turning. Fleet owners can then use this footage to coach drivers toward better driving behaviour and enhance overall fleet safety.