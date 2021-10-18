Dimension Data appoints Manelisa Mavuso as MD of MWeb

Dimension Data’s parent company NTT has appointed Manelisa Mavuso as managing director of MWeb, effective 1 October.

MWeb is wholly-owned by Dimension Data and is one of the first internet service providers (ISPs) in South Africa – launched in 1997.

It pioneered uncapped internet access and is one of the leading ISPs in the market. MWeb works with fibre network operators and mobile network operators to provide fibre and wireless internet connectivity.

Having recently made the decision not to sell MWeb, Dimension Data is now focusing on strengthening and growing the business, says the company in a statement.



“Upon making our decision not to sell MWeb, we have appointed Mavuso to lead the growth of MWeb along with the great team we have in the business. I am excited that we can call from within our existing team to lead on this new journey,” says Werner Kapp, CEO of Dimension Data MEA.

Mavuso is currently senior vice-president for marketing MEA at NTT (chief marketing officer – Dimension Data) and is part of the Middle East and Africa exco team.

The company notes Mavuso has extensive experience in the ICT market, having spent almost eight years at Telkom as managing director for consumer services and retail, as well as managing director for new businesses and value-added services.

“At MWeb, we have a unique proposition in the market with the partnership and support from Dimension Data and NTT, and we have the opportunity to leverage this better than maybe what we may have done in the past,” Mavuso says.

“We are also in an almost post-pandemic period that has been characterised by increased connectivity and bandwidth demand. I am excited to be part of the MWeb team and I believe we will achieve great things.”

Mavuso remains on the Dimension Data MEA exco and will continue to oversee the MEA marketing function until a new candidate is found to fill the role.