uKheshe, Africa Assist provide COVID-19 hotline

uKheshe has joined forces with Africa Assist, a private medical assistance company, to provide coronavirus (COVID-19) medical support, via phone, to users of the micro-payments platform.

This as the number of positive COVID-19 cases in SA continues to escalate, with 1 686 confirmed cases and 12 deaths, to date.

As a transaction platform, uKheshe enablesanyone without a bank account that needs to transact, to make payments via Mastercard’s digital payment service, Masterpass.

Dubbed Call4Care, the medical support service will give uKheshe users access to information about the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a full 24-hour medical support service by phone.

Erick Vischer, uKheshe head of compliance and insurance, stresses that collaborations such as this are important in the face of a global health crisis.

“Knowledge is power but only for those who have access to it. We recognise that inclusion on all levels within South Africa is lacking. By making critical information available to the masses, for free, we hope to assist in fighting COVID-19.”

Africa Assist says all calls will be assessed by a nursing team, utilising information and protocols established and overseen by a team of doctors and aligned to the Department of Health guidelines.

“Where there are suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases affecting the member, or a family member, a practitioner will outline what precautions to take and the management of the situation. This will include strategies to manage self-isolation or isolation within families.

“Where necessary, members will be requested to contact the National Institute of Communicable Diseases hotline on 0800 029, or their doctors before arriving at a hospital or doctors’ rooms.”

The medical assistance organisation adds it will provide counselling for those who feel overwhelmed or stressed about the situation, as well as bereavement counselling, if necessary.

The uKheshe and Africa Assist service can be accessed by selecting emergency option number one on 0104440040.