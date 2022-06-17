Intel, Mettlestate eSports tourney to showcase African talent

Chipmaker Intel, in partnership with eSports tournament organiser and production company Mettlestate, will today officially open registration for its gaming tournament.

The Intel Africa Masters is a cross-continent Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) eSports tournament targeted at gaming enthusiasts on the African continent.

eSports is considered the fastest-growing sport globally, with a current valuation of $1 billion, and projections showing this number will almost double by the end of this year.

In a statement, Intel says players in four regions will compete for the title of best CS: GO team in Africa. The tournament will consist of teams grouped according to their country or region, namely Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria and North Africa (Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco).

Each region will participate internally during three qualifying rounds, which will be held online. The final rounds of each qualifier will be streamed to Intel’s Africa Masters Twitch channel. The qualifiers will determine the top team per region.

The top four teams will be flown to Johannesburg to compete in the grand finals event, which will be played and broadcast live from 2 to 4 December.

The final teams will do battle for their share of the R450 000 prize pool, according to the statement.

“Mettlestate is honoured to be a part of this incomparable eSports tournament,” says MD Barry Louzada. “Africa has been consistently left out of global events. We need something that exclusively showcases African talent. We have a rich pool of eSports competitors; they are hungry for competitive opportunities that rival that of international tournaments. It’s time we feed that desire.”

Intel and Mettlestate have also collaborated with eSports agencies such as Gamr and BME eSports, to accommodate as many players as possible, reveals the statement.

Nitesh Doolabh, country lead for Intel in SA, comments: “Intel is pleased to launch the inaugural Intel Africa Masters, a gaming tournament designed by Africans for Africans. Intel has identified the need to invest in the African gaming community to provide African gamers with a platform to showcase their talent.

“eSports has captivated the hearts and minds of devoted gamers and viewers across the world, and Africa is no exception. We anticipate the Intel Africa Masters will bring together the African gaming community and assist to develop and nurture African gaming talent.”

For Intel Africa Masters registration updates, click here.