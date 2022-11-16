Best Huawei AppGallery category recognises SA tech talent

For the third consecutive year, Huawei was one of the category sponsors of the 2022 MTN Business App of the Year Awards. This annual prestigious event gives recognition to noteworthy app development talent across South Africa and Africa and elevates mobile digital innovations. The awards honour the greatest coders, tech enthusiasts, students, start-ups and upcoming app developers.

AppGallery Category 15, included in the MTN Business App of the Year Awards, is a dedicated category reserved for apps that are published on AppGallery. Huawei Category 15 recognises and honours app developers who have integrated their apps into the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem, using one or more of Huawei’s HMS Core integration kits. These kits support app developers during the design and development of their apps, by providing frameworks and tools that bring added functionality and deliver a great user experience to more than 8.5 million Huawei device users in South Africa.

Introducing the top three Best App AppGallery Category winners

Three apps were recognised for their innovation, value and social relevance:

HOMii: HOMii is a trendy, residential facility app that enables you to experience life in the city. The app allows you to book that perfect urban living space and to enjoy more of the city life. HOMii supports the new social and active community lifestyle. Choice and affordability are at the heart of the company and app’s offering, which is aimed at inspiring a perfect balance of work and play in our inner cities.

KOER: KOER is the world's first and largest Afrikaans dating app. As a language-specific dating app, KOER is a fun app to download and use, allowing you the elements of chance and Afrikaans with equal vigour. KOER was created to connect people who speak the same language and to ensure that finding love in Afrikaans can feel as comfortable as possible.

Angula: Angula teaches people African languages using the voices of native speakers. The app prioritises natural pronunciations in order to get learners to learn the language and get them as close as possible to the spoken language as possible. To do this, the team collaborates with native speakers to make exclusive recordings for language courses and content.

Value to app developers

By integrating their app with HMS, local app developers open the opportunity to reach more device users in Huawei’s massive user base, as well as receive monetisation opportunities with above industry-standard advertising revenue. In addition, they have access to a diverse range of promotional channels.

Commenting on how platforms such as AppGallery help apps to scale, Zinhle Zungu of HOMii said: “We live in a technologically driven society whereby our mobile phones have become an extension of ourselves. The rapid pace of mobile app development, supported by app distribution platforms, allows us as a society to benefit from continuous, innovative life experience with value-added communication and entertainment.”

Speaking to the benefit of having the KOER app on AppGallery, Armand Aucamp said: “We were very happy to become part of AppGallery. As soon as we had the chance, we integrated, and we have to say the experience has been a "treat" thus far. The demand for KOER has grown exponentially because of our place on the AppGallery – as South Africa has a huge Huawei market. Because of this, more people have downloaded the app, leading to more people finding love.”

Being recognised as one of the top three in the AppGallery Category is an advantage and will continue to positively impact the small to medium businesses. Due to the great demand of the app on AppGallery, Angula will expand their offering, to build a more inclusive app. Commenting on the improvements he hopes to see for the app, Mukondleteri Dumela of Angula said: “We're finalising courses and we will be adding three more languages to the app.”

Huawei supports app developers

Huawei is proud to have partnered with MTN Business to include the AppGallery Category 15 into the prestigious 2022 MTN Business App of the Year Awards. The awards resonate with Huawei’s objective of innovating and improving the HUAWEI AppGallery offering for users.

Huawei will continue to empower app developers, from individuals, small and large companies, to integrate their apps onto AppGallery. Huawei facilitates their growth through training sessions, providing technical and marketing support, resources, competitions, promotions and much more.

Commenting on why he would encourage others to be a part of AppGallery and platforms like the MTN Business App of The Year Awards, Aucamp said: “This is just what the new generation needs to inspire them to be more, do more and create better opportunities for themselves. It does not only create a benchmark for app development, but also displays inspirational ideas. It is also a wonderful networking opportunity.”