Caution advised on smartphone satellite tech

While the use of satellite communications is gathering momentum, a cyber security firm is warning of the potential vulnerabilities.

This, after iPhone maker Apple became the latest company to add satellite-based communication technology to its latest smartphones.

Last week, Apple released its iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, introducing Emergency SOS via satellite. This combines custom components integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or WiFi coverage.

The service will initially be available in the US and Canada.

Market research firm Opensignal has analysed over 100 global markets to understand the extent of the cellular “no signal” problem that mobile users face and which satellite connectivity seeks to solve.

According to the firm, satellite connectivity offers not only connectivity for all, but connectivity all of the time.

Opensignal believes that in time, the service will possibly come to cellular smartwatches as well. Huawei has announced similar support in the Mate 50, it adds.

“It’s no surprise to see that satellite connectivity is coming to smartphones because of the number of companies that have already made announcements and its inclusion in upcoming 5G standards,” says Ian Fogg, who leads Opensignal’s analysis team.

Readying for launch

Fogg notes that to date, Qualcomm, Ericsson and Thales are starting to test satellite connectivity as part of their 5G release 17 development work.

Best-known as the maker of CAT-branded smartphones, Bullitt will launch a smartphone with satellite connectivity in early 2023, says Fogg.

“Apple and Globalstar were rumoured to be working together, while Elon Musk’s Starlink has announced a deal with T-Mobile US for launch in 2023 and Google has confirmed support will arrive in Android 14 also in 2023.”

According to Fogg, Apple is able to move quickly because it has more in-house control over hardware and software than many of its competitors.

He explains that to launch low earth orbit connectivity for mobile users, companies need to gauge how important it is to users to strike the right commercial deals.

“This is critical given the other tasks needed such as creating and testing new dedicated hardware, adding software support, gaining per country regulatory approval.

“Service providers will likely aim to target users in richer markets first as those users will be most able to pay additional tariff fees.”

Opensignal notes that initial launches of smartphone satellite connectivity by Huawei and Apple focus on emergency messaging. It says this is because smartphones may struggle to see all fast-moving low earth satellites.

It adds that existing home broadband satellite data services suffer interruptions when the satellite dish lacks a clear view of the sky and so cannot see the full orbiting constellation.

“A limited view of the sky can also slow signal acquisition,” says Fogg. “This situation is more likely for a smartphone user where trees, mountains or buildings may limit sky visibility. However, a short message service will be able to slip through when the mobile device can see a satellite, avoiding the need for continuous service.”

Battery power may limit more demanding services, he continues. “Unlike fixed satellite dishes, smartphones have relatively small batteries that are needed for all functions. Off grid, an owner will need the battery to support navigation – GPS is also battery-hungry – and may need to use a bright display for daylight visibility, again a battery drain. Short messaging will minimise the additional drain on the smartphone.”

Messaging keeps data costs low, Fogg notes. “Short messages – whether iMessage, Signal, WhatsApp or LINE – use modest amounts of data. This means the mobile service provider can manage the roaming data costs. This is similar to the model for SMS in the late ‘90s.”

High-value targets

Meanwhile, as satellite connectivity on smartphones gathers pace, cyber security firm Trellix is cautioning about related cyber vulnerabilities.

“Though satellite communication capabilities in mobile devices bring many positives − especially when it comes to emergency services − satellites and emerging low earth orbit communication technologies are high-value targets for adversarial actors,” says Christiaan Beek, lead scientist and senior principal engineer at Trellix.

“We saw this earlier this year when actors targeting Ukraine used attacks on satellites to take communications channels offline and disrupt services across the country.”

Beek notes the fact is as satellites become more connected, just like any other device on the internet, their network and protocol software stack will become more accessible and targeted.

“Adding millions of consumer mobile devices to these networks increases this risk. In order for everyone to benefit from the promise of satellite connectivity on consumer mobile devices, it’s important for the industry to recognise this is not an impenetrable silver bullet and collaboration is required to protect these services. Satellite connectivity can be disrupted by nefarious actors,” he concludes.