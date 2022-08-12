VIDEO: New robotics lab to upskill St Barnabas pupils

Photograph by Lesley Moyo

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has partnered with Nasdaq-listed technology firm Honeywell to launch a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) lab at the St Barnabas School of Specialisation (SOS), to boost digital skills among learners.

The partners yesterday opened the new robotics and coding education centre, called the Futureshaper Lab, at the Johannesburg-based secondary school.

The initiative is part of the GDE’s wider vision to develop schools of specialisations that address the mismatch between the skills with which learners exit the education system, and the jobs they find themselves working in.

Launched in 2019, St Barnabas College is a school of specialisation in mathematics, sciences and ICT that nurtures the development of pupils across key technology-related disciplines.

According to a statement, the lab will benefit 200 learners per year at the school, who will embark on a specialised education programme designed to boost their knowledge of STEM.

The lab seeks to help develop digital skills and ignite logical and critical thinking in learners. Pupils and educators who participate in the programme will learn more STEM and ICT-focused skills, in addition to the usual computer literacy education curriculum at the school.

“Indeed, we are excited about this initiative, which will have a huge impact on improving skills in learners,” said Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, speaking at the unveiling.

“We believe this lab is a great addition to our efforts to generate learner interest in STEM subjects, which will be beneficial to their careers. Let us thank all our partners, including Honeywell, for heeding the call and investing in the education of our learners.”

Inside the Futureshaper Lab.

Schools of specialisation, according to St Barnabas College, seek to nurture the development of top talent in Gauteng across various disciplines, producing the country’s future generation of economic and industrial entrepreneurs and leaders.

The STEM programme offered by the school now includes outcome-focused courses on coding, programming and robotics, as well as ‘coding clubs’, holiday training camps and hackathons to maximise learner interactivity and participation.

“As a technology company with a history in South Africa dating back more than 50 years, we are heavily invested in helping the country expand its pipeline of exciting, talented and ambitious engineers of the future across its STEM-related sectors,” said Denver Dreyer, Sub-Saharan Africa president at Honeywell, also speaking at the unveiling.

“Honeywell is delighted to sponsor and equip the new Futureshaper Lab alongside our partner GDE, to help provide young people with the skills they need to take these technologies forward in years to come, and make the world a smarter, safer and more sustainable place through innovation.”