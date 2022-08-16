Cybereason launches industry’s first MDR Mobile App, putting power of SOC at defenders’ fingertips

Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Cybereason, Lior Div.

Cybereason, the XDR company, has launched the Cybereason Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Mobile App that allows defenders the power of a security operations centre (SOC) at their fingertips. With the Cybereason MDR Mobile App, defenders can further reduce the mean-time to remediation by suspending an attack’s lateral movement directly from their mobile device.

What sets Cybereason apart from competitors is the ability to empower security analysts to quickly understand the full scope of attacks in real-time leveraging the patented MalOp (malicious operation) Detection Engine. With the Cybereason MDR Mobile App, customers will see detailed intelligence for active MalOps, how they map to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and the criticality threat level.

“The Cybereason MDR Mobile App is a game changer for defenders, created in response to their evolving needs. Security analysts face alert fatigue, staffing shortages and more attacks coming during off peak work hours. These burdens demanded a response and the Cybereason MDR Mobile App provides the context needed between alerts and a MalOp and access to our global SOC from anywhere in the world,” said Lior Div, Cybereason CEO and Co-founder.

It should come as no surprise that cyber criminals seek to compromise organisations during off-hours. A recent Cybereason study, titled: Organisations at Risk: Ransomware Attackers Don’t Take Holidays, revealed that nearly half of security professionals don’t believe they have the right tools in place to effectively manage cyber attacks, and nearly one quarter (24%) indicated they don’t have contingencies in place to assure prompt responses to threats on weekends and holidays.

Cybereason MDR Mobile App features include: