Xerox named a leader in security solutions, services by IDC

Johannesburg, 03 Aug 2023
Xerox has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment. This study assesses the market for print and document security solutions and services among select hardcopy vendors. IDC is a global provider of market intelligence, advisory services and events for the IT, telecommunications and consumer technology markets.

Award highlights: IDC named Xerox for one of the industry's broadest portfolios of print-related solutions and services, full array of security services, and Xerox’s holistic approach to security that extends far beyond device-level protection to include cloud, network, data/content and overall IT security. Here are a few of IDC’s observations:

  • “…(Xerox) has been at the forefront of security within the hardcopy industry for many years.”
  • “Xerox works to help customers achieve the highest possible security posture by modelling its security offerings within a zero trust framework."
  • “The combination of Xerox's security framework, global service delivery model and holistic approach to the market provides a solid foundation for those organisations looking to include print and document security as part of a broader IT security programme.”
  • “Xerox should be on the shortlist of vendors for those companies that are considering security as it relates to hybrid work and enabling support for a zero trust model.”

Executive insight: “Organisations are finding the need to protect their digital assets and network devices is greater than ever, as a security breach can be costly,” says Elizabeth Fox, vice-president of Managed Print Services. “Our investment in the security technologies built into our Managed Print Services and the ConnectKey Platform ensures our customers’ data is safeguarded, whether on the device or communicated via the network, cloud and mobile devices.”

