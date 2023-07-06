BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Workflow automation trends and steps to follow

Altron Document Solutions
06 Jul 2023
As midmarket network and security teams struggle with exploding data, distributed environments, manual processes and delayed analysis due to complexities, automation is becoming the go-to solution for many IT leaders.

But implementing automation into your IT workflows isn’t easy, and there are still lingering reservations about giving too much power to robots.

Continue reading to explore key automation trends and implementation strategies affecting midmarket organisations, learn why robots will make work more human, and discover the difference between RPA and BPM.

Please download the e-Guide below.

