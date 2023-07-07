Digital skills bootcamp targets youth in Kimberley

Digital skills development agency Digify Africa and asset manager Stanlib invite youth in Kimberley, Northern Cape, to participate in the digital general practitioners (Digify GPs) programme.

Now in its second year, Digify GPs is targeted at unemployed youth aged 18 to 30.

The free digital marketing bootcamp aims to equip youth in Kimberley with skills to access earning opportunities in the digital economy.

Through the 10-week period, participants are taken through a range of digital marketing practice areas, such as digital entrepreneurship and strategy, social media management, content marketing, e-commerce, paid advertising and presentation skills.

“We are pleased to partner with Stanlib to deliver Digify GPs, an initiative created to address youth skills gaps in Kimberley,” says Qhakaza Mohare, COO of Digify Africa.

“Our goal with Digify GPs is to impart sought-after skills that build young people's capacity to connect to opportunities in digital industries.”

South African youth are the hardest hit by the country’s high unemployment rate, with Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey revealing the total number of unemployed youth (15 to 34 years) reached 4.9 million (46.5%) in the first quarter of this year.

The Human Resource Development Council of SA indicates 90% of the country’s employment opportunities require youth with technical and vocational skills.

Digify GPs combines theoretical and practical training, with industry experts delivering the training over eight weeks through in-person and online sessions.

Participants will be tested through weekly assessments and get to work on live briefs to test their knowledge. At the end of their training, participants must write an exam to earn their digital marketing certificate of completion.

The programme includes a two-week focus on job-readiness, where graduates receive further training to prepare them for the job market. This is followed by a six-week post-training support initiative, where graduates will receive assistance securing internships and freelancing opportunities with potential employers, through Digify Africa’s marketplace platform.

“Digital skills are a necessity for every young person looking for economic opportunities. We are invested in our continued partnership with Digify Africa to ensure we transfer real skills and uplift communities in an increasingly digital world,” comments Nomaxabiso Matjila, CSI lead specialist at Stanlib.

“We know participants will gain valuable skills that will enable them for future-fit employment and create entrepreneurial opportunities.”

Applications close on 12 July, with training running from 7 August to 20 October.

Interested applicants can click here to apply.