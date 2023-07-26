Binance Academy launches intermediate-level courses to elevate Web3 education
Binance Academy, the education arm of the world’s leading crypto-currency exchange Binance, announces the launch of its new intermediate online courses. This roll-out comes after the successful debut of the beginner track in late 2022, which was attended by an impressive 170 000 learners.
The intermediate track includes six comprehensive courses on blockchain, crypto-currencies, DApps, DeFi, NFTs and crypto trading. Each course, which consists of a handful of lessons, is designed to be completed within 60 to 90 minutes. However, engaging quizzes and insightful reading materials can bring the total time commitment for each course to over two hours.
The first course, 'Blockchain Deep Dive', is already available in English (https://academy.binance.com/en/courses), with the remaining five courses set to be launched in multiple languages over the coming months. All online courses and additional learning resources on Binance Academy are offered free of charge.
On completing each course, learners will qualify to receive Certificates of Achievement in PDF and NFT formats. This enables users to accumulate a total of six certificates as they advance through the intermediate track.
Binance co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Yi He said: “The Web3 sector is maturing rapidly. That’s why we think it’s so important to equip people with the necessary knowledge – it’s a mission we take to heart at Binance Academy. As the industry leader, we are committed to driving innovation not just through our technology, but also by making education accessible to all.”
Binance
Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit:https://www.binance.com
Binance Academy
Binance Academy is a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency education platform featuring over 1,000 articles and glossary entries plus courses on blockchain, cryptocurrencies, Web3, and more. Launched in 2018, it serves millions of learners across the world in more than 30 languages. Binance Academy’s educational initiatives also include Learn and Earn, the University Outreach Program, a Student Ambassador Program, partnerships with top online learning platforms, professional associations, and industry alliances.