InterSystems HealthShare Unified Care Record, TrakCare garner continued recognition

Henry Adams, Country Manager at InterSystems South Africa.

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability and speed problems, today announced that KLAS Research has recognised two of its healthcare solutions in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report.

As a direct result of feedback from healthcare providers, InterSystems HealthShare Unified Care Record has been recognised a total of nine times across categories since 2006 and InterSystems TrakCare unified healthcare information system is the 2022 Best in KLAS award winner in the Asia/Oceania Region for Acute Care EMR for their sixth time.

“Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS,” said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS. “They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organisations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

According to a recent report from Sage Growth Partners, only 20% of healthcare organisation (HCO) executives fully trust the data they rely on to make decisions. This highlights the critical need for HCOs to be equipped with the technology and resources to collect, normalise, analyse and apply data from disparate sources to make timely clinical and business decisions. InterSystems HealthShare Unified Care record enables HCOs to connect providers, patients and payers with patient records and analytics. As a result, HCOs can capture information, share it in a meaningful way, aid understanding and, ultimately, drive transformative action across organisations and communities.

TrakCare is trusted by leading healthcare providers in 27 countries around the globe. The electronic medical record system (EMR) allows healthcare providers to deliver safer, more efficient and better co-ordinated care. The product facilitates efficient, shared workflows across care settings and provides a complete unified record for each patient across the care continuum.

HealthShare creates a unified, community-wide health record as the foundation for co-ordinated, value-based care and population health management. With embedded intelligence and delivery of just the right information at the right time and place within delivery, management and payment processes, HealthShare enables users to align payers, providers and patients around a common plan of care, create cohesive, virtual teams, regardless of governance structure and unite clinical, administrative, claims and social determinants data.

“At InterSystems, we provide solutions that help our customers adapt to the changing times,” said Henry Adams, Country Manager at InterSystems South Africa. “Locally, our HealthShare product is playing an important role in a number of our customers' healthcare systems by providing them with technology that enables and promotes improved patient care. Consistently receiving recognition from KLAS is a real achievement for our business, and we believe it is testimony to the support we provide customers as we walk the road to a more unified, integrated healthcare ecosystem with them.”

As a Best in KLAS award winner, InterSystems has continued to demonstrate its commitment and partnership to the healthcare IT industry as a whole. To learn about how InterSystems HealthShare and InterSystems TrakCare can help your healthcare organisation overcome the challenges of decentralised data, visit: https://www.intersystems.com/.

To access the full 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report, visit: https://klasresearch.com/report/2022-best-in-klas-awards-software-and-professional-services/2770.