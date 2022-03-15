DBE finally makes e-education blueprint a reality

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is, through partnerships, spearheading the rollout of ICT solutions and tools as part of its 2004 white paper on e-education.

This is the word from basic education minister Angie Motshekga, speaking at yesterday’s handover of Vodacom’s virtual classroom solution to the DBE.

The DBE, which is in charge of SA’s basic education system, oversees over 25 000 schools with more than 13 million learners in the schooling system, according to Motshekga.

Its e-education blueprint, which is outlined in the National Development Plan (NDP), seeks to ensure universal access to computer facilities for all schools and make available educational materials via modern devices; for example, laptops, desktop computers and tablets.

It also urges the department to ensure all teachers are trained in ICT for better delivery of learning, teaching, assessments and school management.

Motshekga told the audience the NDP provides the basic education department with a strategy to make the vision of the white paper on e-education a reality. The e-education blueprint cajoles the DBE to pull up its socks on ICT rollout, she added.

The minister noted people are always quick to share advice that e-learning solutions and devices must be brought to public schools.

She pointed out that government has known for a long time that e-learning has to be made available in schools. However, the most difficult part has been providing the resources and systems.

“We knew we had to [implement] it, but we had no resources because we have to feed, give out free books, free education, pay salaries and build classrooms, etc. At the end of the day, it ends up that there’s no money for e-learning.”

Motshekga said partnerships, such as the one with Vodacom, go a long way in helping the department realise some of the commitments outlined in the 2004 e-education blueprint.

As required by the blueprint, the DBE has begun the ICT rollout, albeit in a phased approach, she indicated.

According to the minister, phase one (2021/22) offers the necessary connectivity and gadgets to multi-grade, farm schools and special schools.

“For special schools, we are providing all of them with ICT solutions and assistive technologies appropriate for their needs. Our basic ICT solution is based on the guidelines for school ICT hardware that we developed in consultation with the disability sector.”

Motshekga pointed out that plans are afoot to ensure heightened implementation of this ICT deployment in phase two, which begins in April, targeting poor schools in quintile one to three and outstanding special schools.

Furthermore, phase three (2024/25) will complete the universal access to ICTs for affluent schools in quintile four to five.

“At the heart of basic education, reforms are imperative to eliminate the digital divide by ensuring all schools and education offices access the internet and data within six years.

“All learners must access digital workbooks and textbooks on a digital device such as tablets during the same period announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa.

“To this end, by 2019, we had completed the digitalisation of computer applications technology and information technology for grade 10-12 state-owned textbooks (high enrolment subjects).”

More textbooks are being digitalised, she added. “We have provided 100 schools with an e-Library solution. With enough external investment to the sector, we hope to increase this every year until all learners are connected.

“As you might know, education, skills development and jobs are vital national imperatives to unlock economic growth and sustain livelihoods. We are proud that Vodacom has responded positively to the NDP’s clarion call for partnerships to improve education for all.”