Sophos to stage ransomware best practice webinar in SA

Ajay Nawani, Head Sales Engineering, MEA, Sophos.

With the costs and likelihood of falling victim to ransomware soaring globally, Sophos is set to hold a free webinar in South Africa on 30 March, to help local enterprises better mitigate the risks of ransomware attacks.

“The COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a force multiplier in ransomware attacks last year,” says Ajay Nawani, director Engineering Sophos. “Home became the new perimeter and an already high level of anxiety made it easier for cyber threat actors to profiteer.

“Despite the growing risks, our research finds that most ransomware attacks should be preventable, through best practice security approaches and next-generation firewall and endpoint protection,” says Nawani.

The Sophos Firewall Best Practices to Block Ransomware webinar will outline current ransomware trends; map out how ransomware attacks are carried out; and explain firewall and endpoint best practices to reduce or eliminate the risk of falling victim to a ransomware attack.

Sophos experts will also elaborate on why industry experts recommend network segmentation as a best-practice topology for deploying a firewall, and why it is important to integrate firewall and endpoint together to enable them to share information and automatically respond to incidents.

To register for the Sophos webinar on Firewall Best Practices to Block Ransomware, click here.