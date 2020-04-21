Large-scale rollout of ATM-style pharmacy lockers

A patient punches in a PIN code to collect his medication from the ATM pharmacy.

The Department of Health and Right ePharmacy have joined forces to fast-track distribution of chronic medication during the COVID-19 lockdown to more sites via “ATM pharmacies”.

This comes after Right ePharmacy announced at the beginning of the month that patients in and around Johannesburg and Bloemfontein can collect their monthly medicines from the ATMs.

First launched in Alexandra Township, Johannesburg, in March 2018, the ATM-style pharmacy units are chronic medicine collection points which robotically dispense medication.

The idea behind these machines is to reduce waiting times and congestion in public healthcare facilities.

In a statement, Right ePharmacy says 70 locker sites are being rolled out in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State, and will be completed within a month.

In addition, 80% of the sites are already live and the first patients will be able to collect medication in May, it states.

Fanie Hendriksz, MD of Right ePharmacy, says: “Electronic locker technology has been widely used for e-commerce internationally. To improve healthcare delivery, Right ePharmacy adapted the solution to develop collect-and-go smart lockers for medication collection with the help of the CSIR. These locally-manufactured secure electronic lockers safely store your monthly chronic medication, so you can quickly and easily collect it close to where you live and work at a time that suits you.”

Right ePharmacy states that collect-and-go locations are near public health facilities and busy areas like community shopping centres, police stations and inside retail pharmacies and doctors’ rooms.

In terms of how it works, chronic medication patients can register for the service at their healthcare facility if their condition is stable. They will be given two months’ supply of medication and provided with the date for a first collect-and-go experience.

Patients will need to return to their healthcare facility for a follow-up visit every six months and will be reminded to do so via SMS. A healthcare worker will then assess the patient and renew the prescription for the service.

As soon as the medicine is in the locker, patients will receive an SMS with a uniquely generated, one-time PIN on their mobile phone.

On arrival at the locker, the PIN number is inserted on a touch-screen. The patient opens the locker and removes the medicine parcel.

All medicine parcels are tracked, and medication that is not collected is flagged and can be followed up telephonically by the collect-and-go call centre.

Hendriksz concludes: “Because collecting repeat medicine will become so easy, patients won’t have to fear going to a healthcare facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. Collect-and-go will make it easier for patients to stay on treatment, remain well and avoid health issues and additional risks. We are doing research to investigate and understand the benefits of this solution to both patients and healthcare workers.”