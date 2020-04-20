TikTok allows parents to set controls on teens’ accounts

To ensure user-safety amid the accelerated use of its app, TikTok has enhanced its suite of safety tools with a “family pairing” feature that will also be introduced in SA.

Amid the scourge of the coronavirus (COVID-19), which has called for social distancing, social media platforms like TikTok have grown in popularity, becoming a means to stay entertained and connected.

According to a report, the mobile video-sharing app generated 113 million downloads worldwide in February 2020, outperforming other social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

Launched by Beijing-based company ByteDance in 2017, TikTok gives users as young as 13 the opportunity to share 60-second short videos with friends, family or the entire world.

Since launch, the video-sharing social networking app has reached over 800 million active users worldwide. In SA, it has an estimated five million users.

However, experts have warned it may become a breeding ground for predators.

TikTok notes its popularity has accelerated since the COVID-19 outbreak. Therefore, the family pairing feature it is introducing is part of advancing safety for its young users.

The feature, which will be rolled out over the coming weeks, will allow a parent to link their TikTok account to their teens’, to customise and set controls such as screen time management, restricted mode and direct messages, based on individual needs.

Furthermore, the feature will provide users’ parents with a better ability to guide their teens’ online experience while allowing time to educate about online safety and digital citizenship, says the company.

“Many users start their creator journey at 13 and are introduced to a wider array of app options for download, making it a critical time for teens and their families to learn about digital literacy and smart online behaviour.

“In addition to family pairing, TikTok already offers a number of resources to support users on this journey, including educational safety videos and parental guides like the top 10 tips for parents. TikTok also encourages parents to talk with their teens about the code of conduct outlined in the community guidelines, to help them understand what responsible community behaviour looks like, how to identify and report content that may be in violation, and what it means to be positive digital community members.”

In terms of screen time management, parents can control how long their children can spend on TikTok each day. The app has also partnered with top creators to make short videos and encourage users to keep tabs on their screen time.

Restricted mode will restrict the appearance of content that may not be appropriate for all audiences, it says. “Even without family pairing enabled, parents can help their teen to set screen time management and restricted mode by visiting the app's digital wellbeing controls at any time.”

For direct messages, parents will be able to limit who can send messages to the connected account, or turn off direct messaging completely. “With user safety in mind, TikTok has many policies and controls in place for messaging already – for example, only approved followers can message each other, and TikTok doesn't allow images or videos to be sent in messages.

“Starting April 30, TikTok will be taking those protections one step further as relates to younger members of its community, and automatically disabling direct messages for registered accounts under the age of 16.”

Click here to view a demonstration of the family pairing feature.