eBook: What’s next for the data centre?

Data centres continue to grow, with global Internet traffic expected to increase up to three times by 2021 – and the key to meeting this challenge is the ability to evolve the physical infrastructure layer in the data centre.

Back in 2014 when the 25G Ethernet Consortium proposed single-lane 25-Gbit/s Ethernet and dual-lane 50-Gbit/s Ethernet, it created a big fork in the industry’s roadmap – offering a lower cost per bit and an easy transition to 50G, 100G and beyond.

As larger hyperscale and cloud-based data centres confront their inevitable leap to 400G, network managers face a multitude of challenges and decisions. They must adapt to higher and higher fibre counts, choose the right optical transceivers and prepare for the data mushroom effect that 5G will bring. In this series of briefings, CommScope experts provide their take on the technologies and trends behind the move to higher speeds.

