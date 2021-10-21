African innovation in the spotlight at global AI gathering

Greg Estes, VP Corporate marketing and developer programs.

Emerging market innovations and African thought leaders will be showcased on the global stage, when NVIDIA’s GTC global AI conference gets under way online next month.

Billed as more than just a conference, GTC attracts over 200 000 participants for a four-day global experience for next-generation technology innovators.

“Start-ups, academia and the largest enterprises all come together at GTC, giving attendees a unique opportunity to share ideas and collaborate across boundaries to create the future. GTC will showcase a diverse line-up of speakers – including some of the world’s foremost researchers and business leaders – and highlight the work of AI developers in emerging markets like Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia,” says Greg Estes, VP Corporate marketing and developer programs.

GTC will feature a series of emerging markets sessions focused on addressing business and technical topics in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Speakers from prominent organisations, start-ups and universities, such as the Kenya AI Center of Excellence, Ethiopian Motion Design and Visual Effects Community, Python Ghana, Nairobi Women in Machine Learning & Data Science, and Chile Inria Research Center, will describe how developers in emerging markets are using AI to address challenges.

Among the highlights at the upcoming GTC are:

GTC keynote with NVIDIA CEO and Founder Jensen Huang, who will share how the company is driving the rapid pace of technology advancements across the globe and new offerings to help solve the world's toughest challenges. This keynote webcast will be open for everyone to watch, with no registration required.

Fireside Chat: Unleashing African Talent in the Age of AI – a talk with John Kamara, founder of Adalabs, at the AI Centre of Excellence in Kenya, on growing AI developer talent pools in Africa, and the 10 things that can be done for African developers to unleash their aspirations for digitising Africa through AI.

Africa, Gaming’s Next Global Hotspot – a panel discussion featuring Usiku Games, Netinfo, Leti Arts, Herosmashers TV and NVIDIA, who will outline the trends and opportunities in Africa’s gaming industry and barriers developers face.

Bottoms Up Innovation: How Startups Are Leading the AI Transformation in Africa – a panel discussion featuring MinoHealth, Fastagger, CystAI, Global Partnership For Sustainable Development Data and NVIDIA on the importance of collaboration between start-ups, public sector and IGOs (UN offices) to drive AI innovation in Africa.

Bridging the Last Mile Gap with AI Education – a panel discussion including thought leaders from TinyML Morocco, NERD Ethiopia, Python Ghana, Nigeria WiMLDS on democratising AI to enable AI for every developer, so unlocking innovation and creating new opportunities in emerging markets.

Animated Storytelling: Turn a Story into an Animated Film with NVIDIA Technologies – Michael Berhanu, co-founder of ARMA Ethiopia, will share how NVIDIA technologies enable creative artists and storytellers to produce artwork collaboratively and tell their stories through animation.

