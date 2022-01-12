SA’s favourite sports betting app

South Africa is a sport-loving nation and sport has been a great unifier in our country. The whole nation shared in the happiness and excitement when Siya Kolisi lifted the trophy in 2019 when the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup. We support our local and national soccer, rugby or cricket teams with passion, so it is no surprise that South Africans have started backing their team by making predictions on upcoming games to add to the exhilaration of watching our team compete.

Betway is synonymous with sports betting in South Africa and its industry-leading app has been a companion for many South African sports fans over the last few years. The Betway app can be used on Android devices via an APK that is available from the website, which is quick and simple to download. iPhone users can download the app directly through from the Apple App Store. The installation process takes just a few minutes to complete and should be done on a WiFi network to not incur any data costs. The app can also be used in four different languages and includes Zulu, Xhosa, Sesotho and English, and switching between the different languages can be made at the dropdown menu on the app.

The functionality of the app is very user friendly with navigation made easy when exploring the different sports categories that are available to place bets on. A great feature that has recently been launched is Data Free. Data Free allows for users to use the Betway app on the go without having to pay for the data that they use. This function can be used when placing bets on pre-match and live betting or to make Four-to-score predictions.

Betway online offers odds on all of the biggest and most loved sports types in Mzansi, but also offers odds on some of the lesser known sports such as badminton, basketball, ice hockey, volleyball, eSports and it has recently added betting on horse racing. There are various ways of adding and withdrawing funds to your account. These include making deposits via EFT, using vouchers that can be purchased at participating retailers or using a debit card. The app also features other games that can be played, such as Betgames and Lucky numbers.

Betway offers a dedicated chat and support that can be contacted at any time should additional assistance be required. Sports betting is for entertainment and must be done in a responsible way. Always understand the risks involved and understand the game before placing any bets.