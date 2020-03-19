Intuate Group and UK-based Lokulus launch advanced customer experience platform

South African-owned customer contact solutions specialist Intuate Group announces the launch of an advanced customer experience platform alongside UK-based partner Lokulus (formerly known as numero), a privately owned company that prides itself on intelligent digital solutions, custom platforms and consultancy services that support and streamline customer experiences.

“Lokulus’ solutions have been designed using the latest technology to address the challenges posed by an omni-channel world, where increasing complexity can easily obstruct excellent customer service,” says Nicolette de Wit, CEO at Intuate Group. “By streamlining customer journeys, automating labour-intensive processes through the use of bots and empowering employees to provide great service, their customers will see improved contact centre and back-office efficiency while ensuring reduced operational costs.”

All Lokulus solutions are powered by an advanced CEM platform that ensures that communication with the customer is intelligently analysed and acted upon, irrespective of the channel. The Lokulus solutions that Intuate Group offer include:

Contact centre solutions: telephony, e-mail management, SMS, document management, social media, Web chat, knowledge base, sophisticated case management and an integration layer with interfaces to back-office databases/legacy systems.

telephony, e-mail management, SMS, document management, social media, Web chat, knowledge base, sophisticated case management and an integration layer with interfaces to back-office databases/legacy systems. Self-service solutions: functionally rich, easy to use, mobile enabled, and designed for existing Web site integration. Solutions include Web Chat, FAQs, Contact Us and Call Me Back.

functionally rich, easy to use, mobile enabled, and designed for existing Web site integration. Solutions include Web Chat, FAQs, Contact Us and Call Me Back. Mobile aware solutions: phone and tablet apps for self-service and in-store customer service apps.

phone and tablet apps for self-service and in-store customer service apps. Secure document exchange: ensures confidential data is managed and transferred safely and securely, giving you and your customers absolute peace of mind.

ensures confidential data is managed and transferred safely and securely, giving you and your customers absolute peace of mind. Complaint management solutions: enforce the highest standards of regulatory compliance through the use of category-based configurable workflows to ensure due process, provide “resolve and redress rules” by category, as well as final response checklists. The solution allows you to see full case management and report on performance against SLAs.

All the above solutions will be powered by the Lokulus bots CAL, FLO and REG.

Through a combination of self-service capabilities, process automation and the streamlining of manual processes, the Lokulus technology is able to reduce the time and effort associated with the handling of customer interactions, regardless of whether they are simple enquiries or intricate transactions.

“We are very excited to announce that our ready-made customer experience solution will be launching in April,” says Mark Chamberlain, CCO at Lokulus. “This solution will offer our clients a complete customer experience solution that can be deployed in as little as five days.

“Like us, Intuate Group is committed to helping its clients to deliver exceptional customer experiences by being multi-disciplined, agile and committed to helping our clients to optimise their organisations,” Chamberlain continues.

“Success comes from ensuring that people and processes are fully aligned with the objective of improving customer experiences. Only then will an organisation enjoy the full benefits of implementing a CEM technology solution. From small, standalone, single channel initiatives to large business transformational projects, we can demonstrate an outstanding track record of delivering successful CEM solutions that exceed our customers’ expectations and directly add value to the bottom line,” concludes De Wit.