Software AG lends helping hand to enterprises

Business as unusual. This is what is facing every business in the global economy, and South Africa is no exception.

This uncertainty is mirrored in our society as a whole, as we collectively face self-isolation. We may be individuals, but at this moment in time we all have a shared narrative.

We can all contribute to supporting people and business in these volatile times. As business leaders, we are also motivated to try and make an impact by helping our government and companies cope with the challenges we are facing in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

Software AG might not have manufacturing capabilities or medical research facilities, but we can still help alleviate the stresses and strains of business continuity in this discontinuous world. At Software AG, we have the software tools to help businesses address the biggest challenge in the business world today: survival.

Survival is based on employee health and safety, on re-forging the links in a broken supply chain and, importantly, it is based on serving people who cannot leave their homes. These are the fracture points in the global economy, where business as usual no longer applies. Every industry and enterprise is impacted in some way. We want to help, so we have decided to introduce a series of rapid response initiatives.

The first of such initiatives that is a play in the local market is ARIS A4, which helps to analyse risks and plan for the future. It will help your company better manage volatile situations and make your business processes more agile. You will be able to analyse your current business situation for risks, define counter-measures and develop a strategy for returning to normality.

The second is Digital Basic Training to help you learn about the Internet of things, hybrid integration, API management, B2B integration and more. The training will help you and your team to discover how you can automate your business and connect efficiently, instantly with customers, suppliers and employees as well as monitor remote operations without being there.

This offering is designed to help your enterprise bypass fracture points as circumstances demand – from implementing new home-based company structures to rapid, seamless changes to business processes. Or, based on our experience in transforming the retail sector, enriching the customer relationship during self-isolation.

By offering this solution – and many more to come – we hope to build long-lasting relationships while lending a helping hand. All contributions, great or small, do matter. From working on the front lines of the crisis in our hospitals to restocking supermarkets. From adapting business processes and helping a business adapt to utterly changed circumstances.

Or just by showing your support by singing from your balcony. As long as we stand together, we can prepare for a return to business as usual.

Please keep yourselves busy and your mind occupied in this lockdown period by taking advantage of the following free training on offer from Software AG:

https://digital-basic-training--brave-goldstine-8dd131.netlify.com/site/digital-basic-training.html

Course descriptions and links are as follows: