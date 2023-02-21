MTN SA appoints network, IT execs

MTN SA has appointed Rami Farah to the position of executive for network and Nomthi Nelwamondo as executive for information technology.

In a statement, the mobile operator says Farah joined MTN SA on 1 January from MTN Iran, while Nelwamondo’s appointment is effective from 1 May.

It notes the appointments are a deliberate move from the firm to ensure its ongoing evolution from telco to techco, as it works towards delivering its Ambition 2025 strategy.

According to the company, the executive for network role is a new role within MTN’s technology business and will support MTN in delivering its next-generation network aspirations.

“We have faced some of the most challenging and rewarding times in the telecoms industry over the past three years. In the ‘new normal’, innovation and creativity must be prioritised to ensure continuity and growth. For us, these appointments are critical for the business as we work to tirelessly deliver for our subscribers and stakeholders,” says MTN SA CEO Charles Molapisi.

“Rami and Nomthi are both experienced leaders with a passion for technology. They bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the business that will enable them to lead fit-for-purpose technology strategies in the pursuit of our ambition to lead digital solutions for Africa,” continues Molapisi.

MTN says Farah’s telco experience spans more than 22 years, the majority of which was at MTN, having served as CTO in multiple locations, including Liberia, Rwanda, Uganda and most recently Iran.

It says Farah’s numerous technology roles in other companies include Spacetel, Syria-94, Inteltec, SARL and Lonestar Communications Corporation, and he holds a Master’s degree in Telecommunication from Aristotle University.

Nelwamondo brings more than 21 years’ experience to MTN SA, with expertise gained through exposure to IT, network and commercial operational roles within the telecommunication and insurance industries.

Nelwamondo, who holds an international Honors degree in Software Engineering from Malaysia, a Master’s degree in Information Technology from the University of Pretoria, and a second Master’s degree in Business Leadership from the University of South Africa, started her career at Telkom and has held various leadership roles in the industry, including CIO of Liquid Telecom South Africa.

Nelwamondo joins MTN SA from Assupol, where she served in the role of chief information officer.

MTN explains its Ambition 2025 is aimed at driving efficiencies and performance, while reducing network complexity to better manage network operations and deliver digital services to meet the evolving demands of customers.

“Our outlook is extremely positive, and we’re excited about what lies ahead,” says Molapisi. “Our future-fit leadership model for MTN SA is not only allowing us to drive transformation, but also strengthening our focus on innovation, research and development to bring out the best that we have to offer in delivering leading customer experiences and tech that will leapfrog SA and Africa, forward.”