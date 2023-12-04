BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Datatec increases shareholding in Mason Advisory

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 04 Dec 2023
Datatec CEO Jens Montanana.
Datatec has acquired an additional 40% holding in Mason Advisory from the management team, taking its interest to a majority shareholding of 80%.

Mason Advisory is a UK-based digital and technology consultancy working across the public and private sectors, with organisations of all sizes.

According to Datatec, the company has over 100 employees with skills in operating model and organisational design, sourcing, architecture, service management and cyber security.

Mason Advisory was spun out of Analysys Mason in 2014, to focus on serving clients that are consumers of IT services, rather than providers or regulators.

Datatec has held a 40% stake since and has now increased its holding to support its next phase of growth.

Jens Montanana, Datatec CEO, comments: “Mason Advisory holds a strategic position as a specialised independent management consultancy and we look forward to continuing to contribute to the realisation of its high growth potential, based on positive market fundamentals, coupled with a strong management team and track record.”

