Luno appoints SA country manager

Luno SA country manager Christo de Wit.

Crypto exchange Luno has appointed Christo de Wit as its South Africa country manager.

In a statement, Luno says De Wit hails from South Africa but brings years of experience in global businesses, having served leadership roles at True Money, a fintech unicorn with more than 65 000 agents across six countries.

It says these roles included various marketing positions and leading True Money as country managing director in Myanmar.

De Wit joins Luno at an exciting time, with a team of over 1 000 staff, the crypto firm says, adding that his immediate focus will be to build on the growth of Luno in South Africa by raising awareness about crypto as a long-term investment.

“South Africa is a key market for Luno and Christo aims to maintain the momentum of customers being able to safely and easily buy and store their crypto on the country’s most trusted crypto platform,” says the firm.

De Wit previously headed regional marketing in Asia for Rocket Internet’s Everjobs, which has since merged with Jumia.