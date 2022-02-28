Nokia intros new C-series phones, services division

The Nokia C-series range and accessories.

HMD Global, which operates the Nokia mobile phone business, has announced three new Nokia C-series smartphones: the C21, C21 Plus and C2 second edition.

The launch comes as the Finnish mobile phone brand says it saw 41% revenue growth from 2020 to 2021 in the affordable smartphone market.

The new phones were announced together with a new services-focused division, Services Suite, at a media conference last week.

HMD says it reached its first full year of operational profitability in 2021.

The three new devices, notes the company, focus on durability and long-lasting battery life. These features, combined with Android 12.0 and security updates, strengthen HMD’s vision for 2022 – to build Nokia phones that last longer, while maintaining good build quality, it says.

“2021 was a transformational year, resulting in solid revenue growth across the business, and today, we are celebrating a profitable new chapter for HMD Global, with the release of three new affordable Nokia devices which are not only safe, reliable and durable, but ensure as many people as possible can access the latest innovative technology for less,” says Florian Seiche, CEO of HMD Global.

“I am excited to announce that our new services portfolio includes a secure device financing solution for smartphones and other devices. At HMD, we are bringing together these two ingredients: a quality smartphone experience and a financing solution which builds upon our mission to make modern mobile technology accessible to everyone.”

Forecasting one million subscriptions to its Services Suite in H1, HMD says the division will allow the company to foster further growth, attract talent and better support existing clients by streamlining processes internally.

The subscription growth is expected to be split between the three core products (Connect Pro, Enable Pro and Softlock) currently sitting under HMD Global Services, and are made up of the internet of things (IOT) connection offering, enterprise mobility management licences and device lock licences.

According to the company, the global growth of the existing HMD Global Services lines led to the subdivision, which will further enable the team to focus on improving existing product lines, as well as innovate and create new product offerings.

Speaking during the event, Janne Lehtosalo, VP of services at HMD Global, explained: “Our range of enterprise IOT offerings has already made a significant impact on multiple industries, including logistics, healthcare and financial technology around the globe.

“Following the creation of the new division, we believe we will be better organised to further grow our offering to more industries, better serve our existing clients and bring new services to the market.”

The Nokia C21 Plus comes with two battery sizes – 4 000mAh and 5 050mAh − which provide up to two-day and three-day battery life, respectively, while remaining affordable, says the phone maker.

It has a 13MP dual camera with panorama and portrait modes and an operating system with minimal pre-loads, providing more space for apps and content.

The Nokia C21 brings an improved 8MP camera with autofocus technology that seamlessly reads QR codes – made for scanning menus, making payments, or extracting information.

It is touted as having enhanced memory capabilities, made possible by a multi-core processor, while AI-powered face unlock is supported by a fingerprint sensor for extra security.

The Nokia C21, C21 Plus and C2 second edition come with accessories such as over-ear wired and wireless headphones and wireless earbuds.