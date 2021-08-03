Cloud and Threat Report: July 2021 Edition
Hey, you, get out of my cloud.
Data risks and emerging threats are in the spotlight in the July 2021 edition of the Cloud and Threat Report. The continued growth of malware delivered by cloud applications and the potential for critical data exfiltration tied to employees departing their jobs are among increasing cloud application security risks.
Netskope Threat Labs dives into these trends in the latest instalment of the semi-annual Cloud and Threat Report.
