Professional advisory and consulting services for your network, from BCX Data Networks

The Data Networks team at BCX is excited to announce the launch of its network and security advisory consulting service that assists enterprises with their digital transformation and their journey into the cloud.

Digital transformation initiatives require an advanced enterprise network that is agile enough to respond to fast-changing business conditions and processes, through intent-based networking (IBN).

IBN accepts business and application intent and translates it into policies that can be automated and applied consistently across the network.

It continuously monitors and adjusts network performance to assure desired business outcomes.

The network is based on end-to-end software-defined networking technology to provide branches, remote workers and devices access to cloud applications.

Over the past 18 months, BCX has assisted leading enterprise customers with their multicloud networking deployments that run workloads on both the private and public clouds. To protect enterprise workloads across the resulting increased attack surface, security controls need to utilise artificial intelligence and machine learning and continually provide visibility and protection across the network domains. It must do this from the end-user or device accessing the software-defined LAN, across the software-defined WAN into the cloud infrastructure.

The full benefits of automated network access, traffic and security policies can only accrue if SDN is implemented end-to-end across all the network domains. The benefits of this automation include a significantly reduced set of network incidents that network operations and security operations teams must resolve.

To navigate the networking complexities of and opportunities presented by digital transformation, our BCX team of highly trained and experienced networking specialists can assist virtually all organisations across all vertical industry sectors with their network infrastructure requirements, including government organisations.

The BCX networking team designs, implements and runs the networks for some of South Africa’s largest financial institutions, most leading retailers and major mining and manufacturing groups, to mention a few industries. We’ve been in the business of providing reliable networks through specialist technical skills for over 25 years. BCX also partners with all major networking technology manufacturers and maintains skills certifications required as a managed cloud and network service provider partner with leading vendors.

Whether your organisation is still running a network based on established technologies or is on a path of modernising by embracing new generation technologies and multicloud architectures, our team of experts can assist you on your journey. Our network architects have assisted many customers in all facets, from initial consulting and advisory services, to designing, planning and physical deployment of new generation software-defined networks.

Our network engineers and network security specialists comprise a team of over 200 experts that are stationed in all major centres nationally for onsite customer support and can assist customers outside of South Africa.

Our teams are specialised and structured in the following networking domains, and can assist customers in any or all these technology areas:

SD-WANs and secure access service edge (SASE) architectures that integrate cloud-managed security controls with the SD-WAN;

Campus and branch SD-LANs;

Software-defined data centre LANs;

Multi-domain and multicloud networks;

Intent-based networking; and

Network security (firewalls, anti-distributed-denial-of-service protection, intrusion detection and prevention, and new cloud hosted network security services such as secure web gateways, web application firewalls, cloud access security brokers and multi-factor authentication).

For the BCX Data Networks team to assist you with your journey of embracing secure software-defined and cloud networking technologies, or for assistance with any aspect from design right through to the day-to-day operations or complex fault diagnostics, please contact your BCX account manager or sales representative, or e-mail us at www.bcx.co.za/solutions/cloud/managed-cloud-networking/.

The BCX Data Networks business unit can also provide fully outsourced customer networks, which include design, implementation, project management, change control, maintenance, support, monitoring, administration and all operational functions for the physical underlay infrastructure or IP connectivity services, and the software-defined overlay network and security functions.