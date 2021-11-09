White paper: Democratising your customer data: Unlock business value from contact centre to C-suite

While many organisations like to claim they’re data driven, many teams still operate on instinct. According to Gartner, most companies base more than half of their decisions on gut feel.

What’s preventing teams from making data-driven business decisions when they’re awash in data? Incredibly, 2.5 quintillion bytes of data is being created worldwide every day. And 90% of the data that’s ever been created has been created in just the last two years. That’s 2.5 quintillion bytes of new information that could be used to close the next enterprise deal or create a best-selling product.

While a wealth of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools are available to collect and analyse data, the barrier to entry is often too steep for the average business leader who wants to apply data to practical use cases. What’s more, many organisations collect data from their customer conversations that gets stuck in the contact centre. While applications, like improving agent performance, are important, that data isn’t being leveraged to its full potential to drive enterprise-wide business performance improvement.