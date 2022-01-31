Snow forecast for Microsoft

Microsoft’s proposed $68 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard dominated the international ICT market last month.

At home, Digital Realty took a majority stake in Teraco.

Key local news

Smollan acquired ATG, a software developer and supplier to the retail and supply chain sectors.

The R303 million investment led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from Avenir and Google in Carry1st, a digital payments and mobile games publisher.

The R5.3 billion investment led by Prosus in Austria-based GoStudent, an education technology start-up.

Adapt IT has been de-listed from the JSE.

PBT Group’s shares will also be traded on the A2X from 1 February.

The appointments of Glenn du Toit as country manager of Acer Africa and Sandile Msimango as CEO of IHS Holding’s South African operations.

Key African news

Airtel Africa has offloaded about 1 400 mobile sites across Tanzania to a joint venture between SBA Communications and Paradigm Infrastructure ($176 million).

Digital Realty has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake (55%) in Teraco, Africa's leading carrier-neutral co-location provider ($3.5 billion).

The Gambian government has issued a fifth mobile network operator licence to locally owned Giraffe Telecom.

The EMEA/African appointments of new CEOs/MDs, etc, at Everbridge, IBM, Palantir Technologies, Palo Alto Networks and SAP.

Key international news

2nd Watch, a cloud services provider, acquired Aptitive, a data consulting services firm.

ACP CreativIT bought Citon Computer and its three sister companies.

Aderant, a provider of business software to law firms, purchased American LegalNet, which provides court forms, e-filing, calendaring and docketing solutions.

Alphabet's Google Cloud acquired Siemplify, an Israel-based provider of security orchestration, automation and response technologies ($500 million).

AMC Networks bought Sentai Holdings, a global supplier of anime content and official anime merchandise.

BlackLine purchased FourQ Systems, a leader in intercompany financial management technology.

Blackstone Infrastructure Partners acquired a 35% stake in Phoenix Tower International (PTI), a private cell tower platform in the Americas and Europe.

Canada-based Calian Group bought Computex, an MSP.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel purchased True Digital Security, a cyber security operations and compliance company.

CLEAR acquired Whyline, a provider of virtual queuing and appointment technology.

Computer Design & Integration bought Clearpath Solutions Group, a provider of managed and digital transformation services.

Concentrix purchased PK, a software and services company ($1.6 billion).

Condeco acquired Proxyclick, a visitor management platform that enables the enterprise to welcome visitors and employees into the workplace without compromising the health, security or compliance objectives of customers.

Converge Technology Solutions bought fellow solution provider Paragon Development Systems.

ConvergeOne purchased Integration Partners, a solution provider with a collaboration and digital infrastructure focus.

Crosslake Technologies acquired Renna Partners, which provides IT advisory services to middle-market and lower-middle-market investors and their portfolio businesses.

Apple has become the first company to breach a market cap of $3 trillion.

Datto bought Infocyte, a threat detection and response company.

Eaton purchased Royal Power Solutions, a manufacturer of high-precision electrical connectivity components used in electric vehicle, energy management, industrial and mobility markets.

Ensono acquired ExperSolve, a provider of proprietary software for converting COBOL and other mainframe languages to modern languages such as Java and C#.

Flashpoint bought Risk Based Security, a provider of real-time vulnerability intelligence with vendor and product risk ratings, which allows security teams to quickly assess and remediate bugs based on their unique risk profile.

Cloud aggregator FluidOne purchased networking specialist SAS Global Communications.

Foundation Software acquired Estimating Edge, developer of The EDGE commercial construction estimating, project management tracking and take-off software.

Francisco Partners bought part of IBM’s Watson Health business.

Garmin purchased Vesper Marine, a provider of AIS, VHF and vessel monitoring solutions for the marine industry.

IBM acquired Envizi, an Australian analytics provider that automates the collection of emissions data.

IDT bought a majority stake in Sochitel, a global hub and digital distribution platform for mobile top-up, electronic vouchers and other value transfer services.

Intrado purchased Permission Click, a pioneer in education technology.

ITsavvy acquired Technology Resource Advisors’ K-12 computing division.

Nvidia bought Bright Computing, a developer of software for managing HPC systems for over 700 organisations worldwide.

Pax8 purchased Europe-based TVG, a cloud services and software distributor.

PDQ.com acquired SmartDeploy, which provides remote computer management services for Windows devices to more than 3 800 organisations.

Proofpoint bought Singapore-based Dathena, which offers both industry-specific out-of-the-box as well as custom AI and machine learning-driven data classification models.

PSP Capital purchased Ntiva, a provider of managed IT, cloud and cyber security services, strategic consulting, etc.

Renovotec, a rugged solutions reseller, acquired wireless and mobility specialist Jade Solutions.

Sa.global, a Microsoft partner, bought Dynamic Consulting, an MSP.

SilverSun Technologies’ SWK Technologies purchased the Acumatica division of Dynamic Tech Services, a leading reseller of Acumatica ERP software solutions.

Sirius XM Radio acquired Cloud Cover Media, which offers Cloud Cover Music, a music for business service, and employs business management, music programming, licensing and software development teams.

Softline Holding bought MMTR Technology, a specialist in software development and application engineering.

SolarWinds purchased Monalytic, a monitoring, analytics and professional services company and a preferred SolarWinds services provider.

T-Mobile acquired Octopus Interactive, the largest national network of interactive video screens inside Uber and Lyft vehicles.

Tech Mahindra bought Company Tec Co IT, an IT solutions and services provider catering to the insurance and financial services industries.

The Purple Guys purchased Technology Pointe, a provider of managed IT services.

Thrive acquired InCare Technologies, an MSP known for its work in the healthcare, local government, education and SME sectors.

India-based udChalo, a consumer technology company, bought Dimentrix, a data analytics firm.

Upland Software purchased Objectif Lune, an enterprise software leader in document composition and business communication automation.

Unity Software acquired Ziva Dynamics, a machine learning technology company that provides simulation and deformation machine learning and real-time character creation.

Workiva bought the Arelle Extensible Business Reporting Language validation platform.

Zayo Group Holdings purchased QOS Networks, an SD-WAN-focused MSP.

Alteryx has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Trifacta, an award-winning cloud company that leverages scalable data management and machine learning to make data analytics faster and more intuitive.

Apax Partners has brought together Herjavec Group and Fishtech Group to form one of the world’s largest pure-play security solution providers. The new company will adopt a new name and be led by Herjavec founder Robert Herjavec.

Aptiv will buy software firm Wind River from private equity firm TPG Capital ($4.3 billion).

Baring Private Equity Asia has sold customised technology solutions provider Interplex to private equity funds managed by Blackstone ($1.6 billion).

Boku has agreed to sell its Boku Identity subsidiary to Twilio.

Capita will sell its IT services and solutions firm Trustmarque to One Equity Partners (£111 million).

Clearlake Capital and TA Associates-backed data integrity software provider Precisely has agreed to acquire PlaceIQ, which offers location-based consumer insights to marketers, analysts and publishers.

Conduent has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Midas Suite of Solutions to symplr, a global leader in healthcare operations, including governance, risk management and compliance SaaS solutions.

Eir has announced its intention to sell its 56% stake in Tetra Ireland to Digital 9 Infrastructure.

ER-Telecom, the Russian operator, has agreed to purchase a 75% stake, minus one share, in Akado Holding, the parent company of Akado Telecom.

Esker has reached an agreement with the shareholders of Market Dojo, a UK-based e-procurement software company to acquire 50.1% of the shares.

FireEye and McAfee Enterprise have renamed their XDR business Trellix, as the organisation integrates its combined capabilities in the endpoint, network and security operations spaces.

Francisco Partners will acquire the healthcare data and analytics assets from IBM that are currently part of the Watson Health business and take a majority stake in GAINSystems, a provider of cloud-based supply chain planning and performance optimisation solutions.

HCL Technologies has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Hungary-based Starschema, a leading provider of data engineering services.

Highmetric, a ServiceNow Elite solution provider, has rebranded itself as NewRocket.

IHS Holding has signed an agreement to acquire São Paulo Cinco Locação de Torres (SP5), a Grupo Torresur portfolio company, one of the leading providers of telecommunications infrastructure in Brazil and whose portfolio includes 2 115 telecommunication towers across Brazil.

Imagine Marketing, the parent company of earwear brand boAt, will acquire Singapore-based kaha, an end-to-end smart IOT product development company.

Intel has won its fight against a €1.06 billion EU anti-trust fine that was handed 12 years ago for stifling a rival.

Medallia has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Thunderhead, the leader in enterprise technology for real-time interaction management and journey orchestration.

Market-leading event software companies MeetingPlay and Aventri have merged and received a growth equity investment from Sunstone Partners and Camden Partners, with Eric Lochner named as its new CEO.

Microsoft will acquire Call of Duty video game maker Activision Blizzard ($68 billion).

Nazara Technologies has acquired a 55% stake in programmatic advertising and monetisation company Datawrkz.

Japanese-South Korean game developer Nexon will sell its 34.8% stake in Six Waves to Sweden-based Stillfront Group.

Office Depot has agreed to sell its CompuCom Systems subsidiary to an affiliate of Variant Equity Advisors ($305 million).

Phison Electronics has fully acquired Nextorage, in which it already held a 49% stake.

PowerSchool Holdings has reached an agreement to acquire Kinvolved, a company that supports schools’ efforts to get students to attend classes using a variety of communications technologies.

Rackspace Technology has agreed to acquire Just Analytics, a leading provider of cloud-based data, analytics and AI services.

SAP has agreed to buy a majority stake in privately held Taulia, a US fintech firm and a minority stake in software as a service (SaaS) firm Icertis, a cloud-based enterprise contract management platform.

Stryker has agreed to acquire digital care platform Vocera Communications ($2.97 billion).

Take-Two Interactive is to buy Zynga for $12.7 billion, in a move that will bring the smash-hit video game Grand Theft Auto and mobile-friendly FarmVille under one roof as demand for affordable on-the-go gaming surges.

Telenor has agreed to sell its 51% stake in Myanmar's Wave Money, a digital payment service provider to a subsidiary of Yoma Strategic.

Sweden-headquartered Truecaller has entered into an agreement to acquire the Israeli company CallHero, a developer of a unique technical solution for both Android and iPhone, with an AI-enabled assistant.

UKFast will adopt the ANS name moving forward following a merger between the two companies last year.

Verisk has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its 3E business to New Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm with over $35 billion in assets under management ($950 million).

Vodafone Idea has agreed for the Indian government to become its largest stakeholder, handing over a 35.8% stake as part of an emergency bailout plan.

The $250 million investment by Blackstone in VNET Group, a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data centre services provider in China.

The $123 million investment by March Capital, Doha Venture Capital and others in SparkCognition, a developer of AI-based software that helps businesses predict future outcomes, optimise processes and prevent cyber attacks.

The $1 billion investment by Google in Bharti Airtel.

The investment by LLR Partners in Quantum Workplace, a provider of employee engagement, performance software and data collection.

The $1 billion investment by multiple companies in Checkout.com, a financial technology company.

The $400 million investment by multiple companies in Miro, a visual collaboration and online whiteboarding platform used by companies such as Dell, Cisco and Deloitte.

The $295 million investment by several companies, including General Atlantic, KKR and Al Gore's Generation Investment Management, in o9 Solutions, a provider of AI-based business planning software.

The $200 million investment by multiple players in 6sense, a software platform that helps companies with sales and marketing.

The $100 million investment by several companies in Firebolt, a cloud data warehouse provider.

The $146 million investment by Softbank in Seoul-based Qraft Technologies, a developer of AI-based investment tools for global asset managers.

The $85 million investment by Thoma Bravo in Personetics, the leading global provider of financial data-driven personalisation and customer engagement solutions for banks and financial services providers.

The $360 million investment by TPG Capital in Fractal, an AI start-up.

The investment by True Wind Capital in W Energy Software, a provider of cloud-based accounting and enterprise resource planning software to enterprise and mid-market oil and gas customers.

The investment by Twitter in a minority stake in Aleph Group, the digital advertising firm.

The investments by Vista Equity Partners in BigTime Software, the provider of management tools that are used by more than 2 300 professional services firms across sectors, including accounting, engineering, architecture and IT services ($100 million); BlueConic, the developer of a customer data platform; Globalization Partners, a software-focused employment company ($200 million); OfficeSpace Software, whose platform is designed to help employees utilise and interact with a hybrid workspace, manage desk and room booking, maintain social distancing, etc ($150 million); and TigerConnect, a healthcare communications software provider ($300 million).

The $190 million investment co-led by Advent International and Insight Partners in BigPanda, the provider of a platform intended to help IT teams prevent outages as well as improve and automate incident management.

The $100 million investment co-led by Iconiq Capital, Accel and Sequoia in CaptivateIQ, a developer of sales commission software.

The $111 million investment led by Brookfield Growth in Envoy, a developer of a workplace management platform designed to help offices speed up visitor sign-in, book conference rooms, manage deliveries, etc.

The $355 million investment led by BlackRock in online checkout platform Bolt.

The $550 million investment led by D1 Capital Partners and Spark Capital in Fireblocks, the creator of a secure infrastructure platform for moving, storing and issuing digital assets.

The $650 million investment led by ICONIQ Growth in Canada-based cyber security start-up 1Password.

The $150 million investment led by K1 Investment Management in Israeli cyber security firm Pentera.

The $360 million investment led by Liberty City Ventures in Metaverse gaming company Animoca Brands.

The $510 million investment led by Sprints Capital in Back Market, the French marketplace dedicated to refurbished smartphones and electronic devices.

The $350 million investment led by Vista Equity Partners in Assent Compliance, a Canadian software company specialising in supply chain sustainability management.

The $175 million investment led by Thrive Capital, Dragoneer Investment Group, Elad Gil and Tiger Global in Lattice, which provides workforce management software to customers, including Slack, Asana and Samsara.

The appointments of new CEOs at Actyv.ai, Ampito Group, Atos, AudioEye, Econocom, Eir, Elastic, GE Digital, Ingram Micro, International Game Technology, LogicMonitor, Netrix, Rogers Communications, Signal, Soitec, Sopra Steria and TIM (Italy).

The death of Geoffrey Hedrick, founder, chairman and CEO of Innovative Solutions & Support.

IPO filings from Imagine Marketing (India), Justworks (Nasdaq), Pine Labs (US), Qlik (US).

IPOs/listings from ASR Microelectronics (STAR market China), Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (Nasdaq), China Mobile (Shanghai), Credo (Nasdaq), Primarius Technology (STAR market China), TPG Global (Nasdaq) and Vertex Technology Acquisition Corporation (Singapore).

Stock market changes

JSE All share index: Down 0.3%

FTSE100: Up 1.1%

DAX: Down 3.6%

NYSE (Dow): Down 4.4%

S&P 500: Down 7%

Nasdaq: Down 12%

Nikkei225: Down 7.2%

Hang Seng: Up 0.7%

Shanghai: Down 7.6%

Final word

Gartner is predicting that worldwide IT spending is expected to total $4.5 trillion in 2022, an increase of 5.1% from 2021. Also look out for Tencent taking US-listed streaming firm DouYu private and Bain Capital buying French IT services firm Inetum in a deal worth about $2.27 billion.



