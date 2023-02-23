execMobile now offers simpler way to deploy eSIM for iOS and Android

execMobile, a global connectivity provider for enterprise mobility and IOT, announces its ability to now deploy eSIMs to Android devices via a simple process, which has been available for iOS since November 2020.

eSIMs allow customers to make use of execMobile’s next-generation global enterprise mobility and IOT solutions without the need to purchase a physical SIM. Older methods for deploying eSIMs to devices involved employees scanning QR codes or downloading apps – all very cumbersome and time-consuming. execMobile has changed this and can now provision eSIMs via a zero-touch approach.

How is this possible?

EID stands for “embedded identity document” – this is a serial number corresponding to the eSIM installed in newer devices, notably smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc.

execMobile has made it possible to simplify the eSIM deployment process for organisations by making use of these EID numbers – both for Android and iOS devices. This is a first in South Africa.

eSIM technology is changing telecoms and provides users with a secure connectivity option, on multiple networks, that can be remotely managed. Global organisations benefit the most with this ability to remotely manage, provision and deploy new eSIM subscriptions in a simple, convenient and rapid manner.

This zero-touch capability, now also available for Android devices, makes it simple for IT managers to configure devices in a fast, easy and secure manner on a large scale.