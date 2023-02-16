Distell future-proofs operations through fully automated self-service analytics

South Africa’s leading data and technology consultancy Keyrus has implemented a sophisticated visual analytics solution that offers superior supply chain monitoring and visualisation for Africa’s leading producer and marketer of alcoholic beverages.

The Distell Group manufactures and markets a diverse portfolio of wines, spirits, ciders and other beverages, sold across the world. Due to its sizeable operations and significant market share in various beverage categories, it needed a more effective sales and operational reporting process, which would allow focusing on key decision-making.

Fact sheet Solution: Tableau Server Industry: Alcoholic beverages Provider: Keyrus User: Distell Group

In the past

The group had difficulty obtaining a comprehensive view of its overall supply chain. Historically, reports were generated using various analytics software and spreadsheets, which presented challenges with data governance and a lack of self-service analytics. In addition, reporting was generated by technical teams working in silos, a time-consuming process that resulted in reports lacking consistency and depth.

Distell wanted to automate its reporting process to provide a wider range of user-friendly, centrally accessed reports, available via mobile devices, to the business.

“Our customer required crystal-clear visualisation of the entire supply chain to monitor their activities and to support key production and delivery decisions,” says Craig Andrew, Head of BI & Analytics at Keyrus.

Distell needed to be able to transform data, perform what-if scenarios as well as predictions and track trends. It also required full self-service for all relevant internal departments.

Moving towards the future

Keyrus proposed a solution built around Tableau, Gartner’s leading visual analytics platform.

Following a successful design and proof of concept (POC), Keyrus implemented Tableau Server. The focus then moved to ensure data readiness for analysis. Lorian Prigge, Senior BI Consultant at Keyrus, responsible for the deployment, commented: “Implementation of Tableau platform allowed for more complex workflows and data modelling.”

Mauritz van Nieuwenhuizen, Analytics and Insights Manager at Distell, who was intrinsically involved in this project, says: “Tableau helped us improve the quality of our SAP data, thereby improving our reporting and ultimately the accuracy of our business decisions. The clear visualisation of data enables our users to see the impact of every data change instantly.”

Keyrus helped Distell to set up the reporting and analysis as it transitioned to Tableau in the areas of planning, production, sales and deliveries. Keyrus experts also provided training, support, assistance and advice throughout the roll-out.

“We have a high level of competence in the Tableau product and through our certified consultants, we design and implement solutions that meet clients’ business challenges,” notes Andrew. Keyrus was awarded a prestigious Rising Star Award for its unmatched track record in the successful deployment of Tableau and is the only Tableau Premier re-seller partner on the African continent.

Distell of today

“We are reaping the rewards of a fully comprehensive visualisation layer that enables us to better manage our business and make informed decisions,” says Eugene Ras, Head of Data and Analytics at Distell. “We now have a broad view of our entire sales and operations, including product profitability, production planning, demand forecasting and delivery tracking.”

The group is benefiting from fully automated, accessible and visually appealing reports.

“Additionally, we also have a base to start creating our own content and are able to track customer satisfaction and complaints far more effectively than before,” adds Ras.

The emphasis of the implementation has now shifted to user adoption. The experts at Keyrus know that for Distell to derive the greatest value from their BI investment, a real data-driven culture must be built among the wide business community. In line with its mission of ‘humanising data’, Keyrus is driving business-wide enablement at Distell. Initially, through a proprietary Tableau Explorer training course, followed by ongoing technical sessions. These offer an opportunity for all business users to collaborate and provide a platform to ask specific, technology-related questions.

The business users who are already using Tableau are impressed with the functionality as well as the visuals and Distell expects user adoption to gain traction rapidly.

“We are privileged to work with a customer who recognises the value of true data reporting automation and self-service,” adds Andrew. “They knew this would strengthen their competitive advantage and build the necessary value to take their business into the future.”

“At Keyrus, we use our technical expertise to empower our clients with strategic, actionable, data-driven insights,” concludes Adam Walker, General Manager at Keyrus. “Beyond simply understanding data, we use it as a driving force for progress and innovation – a means to a better future. We make data matter. We’re experts at tackling complex problems and providing our clients with straightforward, effective and scalable solutions.”

