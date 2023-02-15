BlueSky excited about growth of its data analytics business unit, adds Alteryx data science, analytics platform to its offering

Anri Keyser, Data Analytics Business Unit Manager at BlueSky.

BlueSky is scaling to be Africa’s largest independent digital transformation and cloud partner by 2025. The combination of BlueSky’s highly skilled and capable workforce and strategic technology partnerships with market leaders like Alteryx enables BlueSky to offer end-to-end digital transformation services, including advisory, consulting, resourcing, implementations, support and training.

“Our data analytics business is gaining momentum, and so we are very pleased to add Alteryx to our offering. This will ensure that we provide a more comprehensive solution to our customers," says Mncedisi Mayekiso, Chief Revenue Officer at BlueSky.

Alteryx partners bring value to customers from pre-sales and planning to integrate Alteryx and optimise performance. The partnership empowers analytics for all, helping knowledge workers across business users, analysts and data scientists find insights faster and create business breakthroughs. Alteryx makes it easy to connect and clean data from almost any source, join that data together and then perform predictive, statistical and spatial analytics – all in the same code-free or code-friendly environment.

“As business users require faster, easier access to analytics, Alteryx is building a powerhouse group of partners to meet the growing market need. We are excited to welcome BlueSky as an Alteryx solutions provider to join us in pursuit of our goal to empower every customer to make more informed data-driven decisions across the enterprise,” says Barb Huelskamp, SVP Global Partners and Alliances at Alteryx.

The Alteryx partnership further complements BlueSky’s drive to increase the value of data through a data-driven culture by enabling organisations to be more insight-driven and less intuitive in their decision-making by servicing their end-to-end data value chain, creating an integrated data platform to unlock business optimisation insights and data monetisation opportunities.

“BlueSky’s approach to delivering value-adding data analytics solutions is underpinned by selecting the best-suited technology platforms. Partnering with Alteryx broadens our portfolio of technology platform offerings and we look forward to the value that Alteryx will add to our clients and their data value chain,” says Anri Keyser, Data Analytics Business Unit Manager at BlueSky.