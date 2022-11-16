EOS Data Analytics joins AWS Partner Network

EOS Data Analytics (EOSDA), a provider of AI-powered satellite imagery analytics, has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN).

EOSDA aims to expand its footprint and its outreach to large-scale projects, promoting sustainable practices for agriculture and forestry markets via satellite imagery analytics. Earlier this year, EOSDA was selected to become one of the ten companies to take part in the AWS Space Accelerator.

By joining the APN, which features 100 000 AWS partners from over 150 countries, the company hopes to deploy its software to more virtual servers and scale its data processing solutions to more users.

EOSDA uses AWS services, including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, Elastic Load Balancing, Amazon Simple Storage Service and more, to expand the range of its crop monitoring, forest monitoring, and land viewer platforms. EOSDA API Connect and other custom solutions in agriculture include crop classification, yield prediction, harvest and soil moisture monitoring.

With the upcoming launch of EOS SAT, an agri-focused satellite constellation powered by EOS Data Analytics, up to 100% of farmlands and forest areas in top countries will be monitored from space by 2025, the comoany says.

Rim Elijah, VP of sales at EOSDA, says his company's mission is to use satellite technologies to provide more businesses with fast and accurate data-driven decisions, and joining the AWS community will speed this up.